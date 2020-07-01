The Apple Watch ECG saves a doctor’s life by recognizing severe heart disease

Another story comes with the protagonist Apple Watch functions related to heart rate monitoring. This time it is a doctor who is interested in whom the Cupertino clock has saved his life by diagnosing him with heart disease.

The dr. Donald W Milne of the Antelope Valley hospital also told Apple CEO, Tim Cook, everything.

The man, 66 years old and anesthesiologist, said that “a few months ago while I was training on the elliptical trainer I complained that my breath was shorter than usual compared to the other workouts, so I opened the ECG application and I had an electrocardiogram on the spot“What he was able to observe from the track was one depression of the ST segment, which resolved spontaneously when he recovered his heart rate and rested.

A few days later he went to his trusted doctor, who gave him an ECG at rest, which however was normal. “After showing him the track of Apple Watch, he addressed me to a cardiologist from the John Muir Concord hospital “, who diagnosed him with one Critical diffuse coronary artery disease which required a five-vessel bypass and aortic valve replacement. The intervention is scheduled for July 13th.

Milne said in no uncertain terms that “the Apple Watch saved my life. Without the ECG I would never have recognized the disease before a heart attack, which could have even been fatal“.

A few days ago Apple Watch had saved the life of a farmer who had fallen off a ladder.