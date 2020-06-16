Tech NewsAppsHealthCorona Virus
The appeal of the European Union: "Download the apps for tracking Coronavirus"

By Brian Adam
0
0

European Union appeal: 'Download apps for Coronavirus tracking'

Member States of the European Union have announced that they have found an agreement for the relevant technical standards interoperability for Coronavirus contact tracing apps. This is a fundamental step, which arrives the very day after the reopening of the airports that actually started the journey.

The European Commission, through a statement issued by Commissioner Thierry Breton, also wanted invite users to install national government apps. “As we move into the peak tourism season, it is important to ensure that Europeans can use their country’s app wherever they travel in the European Union. Contact tracking apps can be helpful in limiting the spread of Coronavirus, especially if integrated into national strategies to withdraw containment measures“reads what is a real appeal.

In Italy since yesterday Immuni has been active on the whole national territory, after a first week of experimentation only in some regions. A few days ago also the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, had invited citizens to install Immune, which to be effective must be downloaded by at least 60% of users.

For all information on Immuni, we refer you to our dedicated study.

