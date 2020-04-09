Thursday, April 9, 2020
Updated:

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

By Brian Adam
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will be elaborated and will live up to the expectations of our festival goers and faithful professionals from Mifa," said the organizers.

Official image of the Annecy Animation Festival. Courtesy

The Annecy Animated Film Festival announced on Tuesday that due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, it had to cancel its edition this year and organize it in a new digital format. The details of this initiative are so far unknown.

"Driven by our passion and enthusiasm, despite the limitations of confinement, we hope to keep the edition we have in store for you," organizers said in a statement.

It is with tremendous disappointment that we are resigned to canceling the #annecyfestival edition. Driven by our passion and our enthusiasm, despite the confinement constraints we were nevertheless hoping to maintain the edition that we had in store for you. pic.twitter.com/0nstnUiTqk

The organizers of the animation meeting, which was scheduled to take place from June 15 to 20 in the French city of Annecy, They could not change postponing the event because "the necessary facilities and schedule of regular events, as well as the scheduled postponements of other events, do not give us a reasonable option."

The support offered in recent weeks by its sponsors and professionals in the sector leads them, instead, to propose a digital project that allows access to works and exclusive and unpublished content "despite the circumstances."

According to them, this online version will give access to exclusive works and original content. "We will soon announce an offer that will be elaborated and will live up to the expectations of our festival goers and faithful Mifa professionals." (Read: Sergio Pablos lands with "Klaus" at the Oscars: "We can't ask for anything more")

The contest, which also includes a market share, will announce its official selection on April 15 and confirm all its programming at the end of that month, while the 2021 edition is planned for June 14-19 of next year.

The decision is made at a time when France has already registered more than 8,900 deaths from the new coronavirus and the country is entering its fourth week of confinement, which began on March 17 and was scheduled at least until March 15. April.

The team is mobilized on this project, so see you in the forthcoming days, and from 14th to 19th June 2021 to finally celebrate, as it should be, the #annecyfestival’S 60th anniversary and African animation, in Annecy.https://t.co/9HodIDuzsy

