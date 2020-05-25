The American family handed over 10 1 million found on the road to the police

Virginia: An American family, tired of the Corona virus and lockdown, was going for a long drive when they found a bag containing لاکھ 100,000 in the middle of the road in the middle of the afternoon. Now the police are looking for the heirs of this money.

The Shaun family in Virginia thought the bag in the middle of the road was a garbage bag at first, but it turned out to contain دس 1 million.

Caroline County Police Major Scott Moser said he picked up the bag and put it in the car and found another similar bag in which more money was found.

Emily, a woman from the Virginia family, said the bag contained small plastic bags with "Cash Vault" and an address.

But when the police department contacted the postal department, they could not find the details of the bags full of dollars. Now the police are looking for the real owners. The postal department is also helping.

Police praised the Shans family's honesty in this regard and said that immediately after receiving such a large sum of money, they contacted the police so that the money could be returned to the original owner.