The American family handed over 10 1 million found on the road to the police

By Brian Adam
How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all...
You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A Virginia family found دس 1 million on the street and handed it over to police. Photo: File

Virginia: An American family, tired of the Corona virus and lockdown, was going for a long drive when they found a bag containing لاکھ 100,000 in the middle of the road in the middle of the afternoon. Now the police are looking for the heirs of this money.

The Shaun family in Virginia thought the bag in the middle of the road was a garbage bag at first, but it turned out to contain دس 1 million.

Caroline County Police Major Scott Moser said he picked up the bag and put it in the car and found another similar bag in which more money was found.

Emily, a woman from the Virginia family, said the bag contained small plastic bags with "Cash Vault" and an address.

But when the police department contacted the postal department, they could not find the details of the bags full of dollars. Now the police are looking for the real owners. The postal department is also helping.

Police praised the Shans family's honesty in this regard and said that immediately after receiving such a large sum of money, they contacted the police so that the money could be returned to the original owner.

Millions of cicadas are emerging in parts of the USA after 17 years of sleep

After 17 years underground, a group of cicadas is ready to emerge in several states on the east coast of the United States. Of...
COVID-19 blocks reduced global daily CO2 emissions by 17% in April

A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change reveals that global carbon emissions per day in April 2020 have been 17% lower compared...
Discovering the killer hornets, the new killers of the western bees

We are hearing more and more often about an alleged killer hornet arriving from Japan, that's what we know. With such a name everyone could...
A new type of cosmic object has been found: a comet-tailed asteroid

Occasionally astronomers come across objects that shake their knowledge because of features never seen before. A newly discovered asteroid - called 2019 LD2 -...
Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Color changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic algae. The phenomenon has happened...
The Very Large Telescope observes the birth of a young planet

Around the young star AB Aurigae, there is a dense disc of dust and gas in which astronomers have identified a spiral structure with...
