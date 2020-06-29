Tech NewsMobile
The Alcatel 3X arrives in Spain: four cameras at an unbeatable price

By Brian Adam
TCL has been putting smartphones on the market of great interest for some time and, now, it is also doing it in the heat of one of the most veteran phone brands to which it tries to return its old laurels. We are talking about Alcatel 3X 4CAM, an access range device with ínfulas that offers very good hardware and better price-quality ratio.

New Alcatel 3X.

Good screen and better camera

This Mayor 3X 4CAM arrives in Spain with a 6.52-inch screen, 20: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution It offers a percentage on the front that is close to 90%. Specifically, 89.04. The design of that panel ends with 2.5D curved edges, which makes things a lot easier to grip. In addition, it installs an octa-core processor, with low consumption, configurations of 4 and 6GB of RAM and internal storage of 64 or 128 gigabytes. As always, we can expand that capacity thanks to microSD cards.

Alcatel 3X 4CAM.

But its great claim comes with the four main cameras it has and which are extremely rare to see on a device that will hardly cost us 200 euros. This Alcatel 3X 4CAM also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to further improve the results of what its sensors capture, offering a much more advanced performance than that of the category to which it belongs.

In total there are four cameras of this Alcatel 3X: the first one has 16MP, with 1.12 μm pixels that allow you to get great results even in low light situations. Then install another 2MP sensor with macro function, plus another of the same resolution that brings to life the portrait modes, allowing a more precise blur effect (bokeh) around the focused shapes.

Alcatel 3X 4CAM.

And finally we will have a wide angle capable of capturing a larger portion of the scene, so we won't lose any detail from each of the places we visit this summer. For the front, the selfies, the Alcatel 3X 4CAM reserves an 8MP sensor with enough quality to make our memories something memorable on the phone screen.

This Alcatel 3X 4CAM comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, with OTG4 reverse charge that will allow you to charge the case of headphones, from a watch or other phone, 4G / LTE connectivity, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS and a price of 149 euros for the 4 / 64GB model of RAM and capacity. If you prefer the 6 / 128GB, the price will rise to 199 euros and you will have them for sale during the month of July, in black and green colors.

