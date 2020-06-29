MobileAndroidTech News
The Alcatel 3X 4CAM arrives in Spain: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Alcatel 3X 4CAM arrives in Spain: official price and availability

In recent months, TCL Communication has announced the launch in our country of the 2020 edition of various Alcatel models specifically, the Alcatel 1B (2020), the Alcatel 3L (2020) and the Alcatel 1S (2020). Now it is the turn of another one, the Alcatel 3X (2020), which was officially presented in late May with the Alcatel 1SE 2020.

The most outstanding feature of this new terminal is that it has a system of four high-resolution cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence, which is why it lands in Spain under the name of Alcatel 3X 4CAM. Let’s see when at what prices and in what configurations it will be available.

Alcatel 3X 4CAM price and availability

Alcatel 3x 4cam 05

As confirmed by TCL Communication, the new Alcatel 3X 4CAM will go on sale from July in two colours (black and green) and in two configurations depending on RAM and internal storage:

  • Alcatel 3X 4CAM 4 GB / 64 GB: 149 euros.
  • Alcatel 3X 4CAM 6 GB / 128 GB: 199 euros.

Two variants with different resolution

Alcatel 3x 4cam 02

First of all, the Alcatel 3X 4CAM has a 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a V-shaped notch with the front camera, which offers 8 MP for the 4GB / 64GB model and 13 MP for the 6GB / 128GB model. According to the brand, it has a use of the front of 89.04%, 2.5D curved profile on both sides and glass finish.

As a brain, it assembles Mediatek’s Helio P22, an eight-core processor that in this case comes accompanied by two RAM options (4 and 6 GB), two expandable internal storage with microSD (64 and 128 GB) and Android 10. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with OTG reverse charge, an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant and a fingerprint reader on the back.

Alcatel 3x 4cam 03

The rear camera is supported by Artificial Intelligence and is made up of four sensors, although the resolution of the main one varies depending on the model: 16 MP for the 4GB / 64GB version and 48 MP for the 6GB / 128GB variant. In both cases, yes, it is accompanied by a 5 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 2 MP sensor for portrait mode and another 2 MP sensor for macro photography.

Datasheet

ALCATEL 3X 4CAM
SCREEN6.52 inch LCD

HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSORHelium P22
RAM4GB / 6GB
STORAGE64GB / 128GB + microSD up to 512GB
SOFTWAREAndroid 10
REAR CAMERA4GB / 64GB: 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

6GB / 128GB: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA4GB / 64GB: 8 MP

6GB / 128GB: 13 MP

BATTERY5,000 mAh with OTG reverse charge
CONNECTIVITYDual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (4GB / 64GB only), USB-C, 3.5mm jack
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader

Facial recognition

Google Assitant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT165 x 75 x 9.09 mm

186 g

PRICE4GB / 64GB: 149 euros

6GB / 128GB: 199 euros

