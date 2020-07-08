The Alcatel 1SE 2020 arrives in Spain: great camera and battery for just 110 euros

Little by little, brands are daring to include in their devices cheaper features that could well belong to other models with more aspirations. And we cannot forget that, between iPhone and Android at more than 1,000 euros, There is also an economic market that simply seeks to make the terminals work and that they do things with an acceptable quality. Without too many delicacies.

And a good proof of that conception is this great Alcatel 1SE 2020, a smartphone that has just landed in Spain And it does so with two elements that stand out above the rest: on the one hand its extraordinary battery, and on the other a camera with three sensors that is not very common to see in a phone that comes to be around 110 euros in price.

Everything is very well adjusted

As we tell you, this Alcatel 1SE 2020 stands out for those two components, but we must not lose sight of everything else either. The screen, for example, is 6.22 inches, with a 19: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution., with a front occupancy percentage that reaches 87%. The processor that accompanies the mobile is an octa-core that should not offer us many limitations when it comes to launching any app that we download from the official store. Of course, when playing, we will have to be somewhat more selective. That processor is accompanied by two RAM memory configurations, with options of 3 or 4GB. plus 32 or 64 internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD card.

Alcatel 1SE 2020.

As for the cameras, we will find three sensors on the back of the phone, with resolutions of 13, 5 and 2MP that have functions of wide angle, super wide angle and ToF, respectively, to improve the results of those portrait modes that they look so good. By the way, the best of the cameras, according to Alcatel, is able to further refine its results thanks to artificial intelligence processes. On the front, we will have a camera for selfies with its characteristic drop of water effect.

Alcatel 1SE 2020.

It has Wifi connectivity, 4G, bluetooth and, as we mentioned before, install a 4,000 mAh battery. that will offer you autonomy to last more than one day without problems. You already have it for sale in two configurations: one of 3GB of RAM and 32 of storage for 109.99 euros, and another of 4 and 64 for 129.99 in Power Gray and Agate Green colors.

