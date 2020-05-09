The Alaskan Wolf Spiders, now more and more often, resort to cannibalism

A study highlights how the number of so-called "wolf spiders" in Alaska is increasing and, this, is not at all good because as their number increases, the number of episodes of cannibalism within the species.

We are in Alaska where there are fierce and extremely advanced predators, although small in size, called wolf spiders (Pardosa lapponica). These spiders are extremely numerous in the northern regions of the globe and, with rising temperatures and a longer summer, these spiders are increasing in number and size. It may seem like a positive thing, but a study ofUniversity of St. Louis states that this may not be good. In laboratory conditions these spiders, when they are in a overcrowded environment with their fellows, they resort to cannibalism, and larger spiders devour smaller ones.

In nature, however, large spiders were taken from two different sites, in Alaska, and scientists tried to discover their diet by noting that females, even in nature, fed on their smaller conspecifics. This probably happens because females, with increasing temperatures, produce more offspring, and therefore there is an increase in competition for food and a greater density of conspecifics that pushes older females to resort to cannibalism. However, spiders who resort to cannibalism do not have health and they don't live that long as much as those with a more varied diet.

The long-term result, although apparently the opposite may seem, is that the number of these carnivores at the top of the food chain will be set to decline, thus eliminating the natural balance of that habitat which, cascading, could affect all those species that are below or that depend in some way on these spiders. However, scientists tell us, further studies are indispensable to fully understand the behavior, in these anomalous situations, of these ferocious spiders.