The agreement between Uber and Postmates will not be very profitable

Uber Technologies' purchase of Postmates has three good things. The first is that it eliminates a competitor from the food delivery market. The second is that it looks cheap considering the amount of costs that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi believes he can cut. And while the $ 2.7 billion deal is quite small, it makes it a pre-test for how regulators will respond to future acquisitions of the $ 55 billion driver-driven transport vehicle company.

Last Monday, Uber accepted the purchase of Postmates using shares at roughly a 10% premium based on the target's valuation when it last raised capital in September, according to Reuters. The secret ingredient is the $ 200 million that will be saved in costs by reducing overhead and sales and marketing expenses, although Uber will maintain the Postmates brand. That represents more than half the value of the deal, about $ 1.6 billion after tax and capitalization.

Financial logic aside, the deal won't be very helpful. But that could be the crux of the matter. Lawmakers in California, where Postmates is a major player, may want to take a closer look at the agreement's effects on competition. Overall, though, the deal doesn't pose as great of a threat as if Uber were to buy Grubhub or DoorDash, two of Postmates' biggest rivals. Postmates only has an 8% share of the national market, according to Second Measure data, and Uber has 22%.

Therefore, what it will not do is change the terrible profitability of the food delivery. Uber Eats lost more than $ 300 million in ebitda, adjusted for equity compensation, in the first quarter, and Postmates also generates losses. But while all Khosrowshahi can do is a little leverage in the market, making sure a rival doesn't take Postmates, and getting a better idea of ​​how regulators will act if he tries to beef up, the deal still seems like a good appetizer.

