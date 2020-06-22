The Academy, a new puzzle and mystery game with high-quality graphics

The Academy is a new ‘Point and clicks’ mechanic game that follows in the wake of ‘escape’ style mobile games to offer an intricate story set in an exclusive academy. Plagued with riddles and mysteries, The Academy is a great mobile game that has several parts, the first one free.

Do you like mystery and intelligence games in which you have to progress through the resolution of puzzles? Well, you will surely be excited about The Academy, a game with 3D graphics in which you’ll have to explore a private academy to find out what’s going on inside him. The Academy has high graphic quality, more than 200 puzzles and many hours of gameplay based on exploration and puzzle-solving.

Explore the academy and solve more than 200 puzzles

The mobile platforms have been filled with games that use point-and-click mechanics to combine exploration, puzzles and RPGs to the combination and achieve classics such as The Room saga, also Professor Layton’s approach to smartphones. And The Academy draws on those sources to offer a comprehensive approach as well as high-quality 3D graphics, a well-crafted plot, and a collection of solid characters with different mysteries to solve. It also bears some resemblance to Harry Potter (saving logical distances).

The Academy aspires to become a classic. And there are plenty of reasons: from the beginning, it invites you to immerse yourself in its universe. The game offers accurate touch control that can be used in two ways: as a virtual pad or by double-clicking to move the protagonist. Interacting with the characters and the scene is as simple as clicking on the desired element. And each puzzle will be solved using the screen to answer questions or move pieces, for example. Puzzles with increasing difficulty, it should be noted.

The proposal seems very attractive and of enormous quality, especially since The Academy allows the test without paying a penny, it also has no ads. Although yes, it is only a test: to get the full game you have to pay (maybe too much). Further, It is a title that requires a mobile with some power: its graphic load is important.