The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

By Brian Adam
The famous virtual pet of the 90s is back! The renewed Tamagotchi has more functions to surprise new generations.

The 90s Tamagotchi is back!

In the 90s all children wanted their own Tamagotchi, now the virtual pet is back to conquer new generations with new features; since, in addition to eating and sleeping, you can travel, get married and even have children.

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

Tamagotchi is back!

The company Bandai has announced the launch of a new version of its recent Tamagotchi On called Tamagotchi ON Wonder Garden.

The line Tamagotchi On It already had special features such as colour graphics and connectivity with a mobile app. This Bluetooth pairing is how it gives you the ability to communicate with friends and find other virtual pets to play with and get ‘Gotchipuntos’ that you can exchange for in-store for customizable items.

In addition, these virtual creatures will have the need to relate, so you can make them travel or marry them with other pets and have children, thus creating new generations of Tamagotchi that will inherit the characteristics of their parents.

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

The new version will hit the markets, first in the United States on July 26. But before this happens you have the alternative of being able to adopt a virtual pet from your cell phone. Do you want to discover how?

Tamagotchi on your cell phone

The reinvention of the classic pet you can have it very easy and from today on your cell phone, with the app My Tamagotchi Forever, which you can download from Google play for devices Android. The tool is free but you can buy fun accessories at your expense Telcel invoice if you have a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan in an open system.

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

With this app, you will be able to adopt different Tamagotchi characters and enjoy with them many mini-games, in addition to choosing their clothes and objects that will allow you to decorate their home.

You can also read: Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

Are you ready to relive your childhood by adopting a small virtual pet and have fun for hours?

