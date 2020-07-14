The 6G will bet on speeds of 1,000 Gbps

By now the comparison between 5G and 4G has become clear to us, but it is possible that sooner rather than later we will have to rethink it. When we all expected 6G, the next generation that is already working despite the fact that the fifth has not been massively deployed, for the 2030 It seems that it will even be in 2028 when the first deployments arrive. In a White paper Published by the Korean firm Samsung, we know the roadmap they have planned for this technology that promises speeds of 1,000 Gbps for truly immersive virtual reality, high-fidelity holograms and digital replicas.

We don’t have 5G, but we are already working on 6G. This may seem like an exaggeration, but it is not about technologies that can be developed from one year to the next. Between the different phases of design, programming, use cases and more, several years can pass in total, in addition to having to carry out everything in a standardized and harmonized way as it is happening with 5G. Samsung built a research centre for 6G in May and we now know the first conclusions.

6G for hi-fi holograms and digital replicas

Samsung explains that it usually takes about 10 years to start marketing a new mobile network technology. For that reason, a massive landing is expected in 2030, but we will see the first commercial and test launches by 2028. According to Koreans, technology will be key in areas such as truly immersive virtual reality, high-fidelity holograms, and digital replicas. It will also be a technology designed in the same way for humans and machines, without giving more relevance to one or the other.

The 6G promises speeds of 1,000 Gbps and latencies on the order of 100 microseconds. This is 50 times faster than 5G and a latency 10 times less than this technology. In addition, it will be more efficient in terms of battery consumption, more reliable, with more spectral efficiency and with better capacity of devices per km2. The implementation of artificial intelligence in technology will be one of the requirements of this first design phase.

In this explanation about the future of 6G, Samsung also talks about the use of THz band frequencies, new antenna technologies to improve coverage by using these high frequency bands, technologies advanced duplex improved, evolution of network topology and possibility to share spectrum.

What do you think about the specifications that the 6G would have from 2028?