The 6G according to Samsung: arriving by 2028 with a peak speed of 1,000 Gbps

2020 is set to become an important year for 5G, although it will still take a few years before it can be seen around the world. Samsung, however, already looks further and has already provided its predictions on the successor, the 6G.

The Korean giant believes that where 5G can offer a 20 Gbps peak speed for data transfer, 6G should touch a peak speed of 1,000 Gbps, compared to an air latency lower than 100 microseconds, 50 times higher than 5G.

Such a network would make remote surgical operations, but also emergency management, even more reliable and less complicated. To this is added clearly also augmented reality streaming on 16K screens, which will require 0.9 Gbps of downlink speed, far superior to 5G.

In a widespread note, Korean society already looks beyond and indicates the 2028 as the first marketing date of the 6G, with the arrival worldwide that “could take place around 2030”.

LG had also spoken about 6G long ago, while the first politician to name 6G was Donald Trump, who however had run into a gaffe that quickly went viral in the USA.