The 5 best features of Oppo N1

Oppo It is a Chinese company little known in our country, and is characterized by being a manufacturer of audio and video equipment, such as screens, DVD players, MP3 players and home theatre systems, among others.

Now, this company is also making noise in the sector of the smartphones, with the development of devices with advanced features, to distinguish itself from the existing offer.

Below, we present you the five qualities that most attract us the attention of your latest smartphone, called Oppo N1. Check them out and tell us what you think.

Large screen

One of the strengths of the phone is the 5.9-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), which will make your images look great.

By including an IPS panel, which can be used even with gloves on, the viewing angle is wide. Also, to keep it safe from scratches, it comes with protection Gorilla Glass 3.

Rotating camera

The main characteristic that makes this equipment different is its rotating camera, with which you can take photos in the traditional way, as well as selfies with a good frame when bringing the lens to the front of the phone.

Its sensor is 13 megapixels, it has LED flash, includes automatic scene modes and records in Full HD at 1080p, at 30 frames per second.

O Touch, rear touch panel

Oppo N1 also stands out because it includes on its back a Touch panel 2-inch, with which you can control what happens on the screen without having to touch it.

With it you can scroll through the pages and there is also the possibility of programming it to perform certain actions or open specific applications with a certain number of taps.

What’s inside

Inside the device, we find a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 Quad-core 1.7 GHz and a 2GB RAM memory, which gives the system the stability and fluidity of a high-end device, such as this one.

On the other hand, it has 16 or 32 GB of storage, which cannot be expanded due to the lack of a card slot, and a 3610 mAh battery, which promises good autonomy (most high-end smartphones integrate a battery less than 3000 mAh).

ColorOS operating system

Another novelty of this smartphone is that it has the ColorOS operating system, based on Android 4.2, which allows control of almost all settings.

ColorOS has interesting features that make using the Oppo N1 easy. The first thing that stands out is its icons, very different from those found in a traditional Android, which gives it a different appearance, even in the menus and in the adjustment options.

One of the most interesting features of this operating system is the touch panel that unfolds from the upper edge of the screen, where you can configure different gestures (strokes and actions) to quickly activate certain functions of the phone, for example, draw a circle to open the camera or flip the device to mute a call.