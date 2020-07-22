The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that half of the 1,160 septic tanks tested last year failed.

Structural defects as well as lack of maintenance seem to be the main causes of locks on the tanks.

There are approximately half a million septic tanks in the country. A grant scheme available from the Government to repair septic tanks has now been further expanded and more people will be able to apply.

Local Authorities reported that over 300 systems were problematic and posed a risk to human health or the environment.