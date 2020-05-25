That’s how fast 5G is compared to 4G in operators who already have it

The 5G It is already present in dozens of countries around the world. The first 5G-compatible mobiles were launched last year, and all Snapdragon 865 mobiles sold in Spain have a 5G modem. This connectivity introduces many improvements, but which operators offer the highest speed, and what are the differences in the real world compared to 4G?

OpenSignal has wanted to shed light on these doubts, and has analyzed the 5G networks ten operators United States, South Korea, Australia and United Kingdom, and has compared them to their 4G networks. Thus, they were able to confirm their suspicions: all operators offer more speed in 5G networks than in 4G, where the speed was between 1.7 and 18.4 times higher in 5G. The average download speed in 5G also varied widely, ranging from 506.1 Mbps with Verizon to just 47 Mbps on T-Mobile.

5G reaches up to 500 Mbps on average at the fastest operator

The availability of 5G networks also varied greatly, where T-Mobile is the one more coverage offered in 5G with 19.8% of connection time, compared to only 0.5% for Verizon in the United States. Here is the different strategy that each operator has followed. While Verizon has started by deploying antennas that operate in the mmWave In large cities to achieve the best possible speeds, T-Mobile has begun to deploy in the 600 MHz band in the United States. AT&T, meanwhile, operates on 850 MHz.

The rest of the operators have deployed 5G in the middle bands, although the speed between them also varies significantly, reaching up to 238.7 Mbps in South Korea, up to 114.2 Mbps with Sprint in the United States. Speed ​​differences depend on the bandwidth available to operators, where the ideal is 100 MHz in each band.

5G coverage needs to improve

The data shows that 5G is faster than 4G in any situation, where the difference between the fastest 4G connection and 5G in the same operator is 3.5 times with Sprint (26.2 vs. 114.2 Mbps) . In the case of T-Mobile, the average speed of 47 Mbps in 5G with 600 MHz is almost double that with 4G (27.3 Mbps), despite the fact that 4G operates on the operator’s network at 1,700 and 2,100 MHz .

The coverage It is still very improvable, and when 5G starts operating in the 700 MHz band, then it will have a greater range in addition to a higher speed and lower latency. At the moment, 4G remains the best connection in terms of range and availability, and the deployment of 5G requires significant acceleration so that we can begin to enjoy its benefits outside of urban environments.