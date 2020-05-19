Tuesday, May 19, 2020
TG4's first major drama production for young people from 'Aifric' selected by TG4

By Brian Adam
Saol Ella is a drama series by Danú Media, about a young Gaeltacht girl whose entire life is turned upside down when her father decides to keep Irish speakers

TG4's first major drama production for young people from 'Aifric' selected by TG4

It is likely that the first drama series for young people will be in Irish since broadcast Africa will appear on TG4 next year.

TG4 has selected a drama series for young people by Danú Media under its Drama Development Scheme to be submitted to the BAI's Sound and Vision fund for the next round of funding.

Ella's life the series is called Gemma Breathnach and Ailbhe Nic Giolla Bhríghde.

Ailbhe Nic Giolla Bhríghde

The Young People's Drama Development Scheme, which aims to develop high-quality drama for young audiences, was launched last year.

A budget of up to € 1.2 million is available for production under the scheme funded by TG4, the WRAP fund, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Horizon Ireland.

Story about it a young Gaeltacht girl whose entire life is turned upside down when her father decides to keep Irish speakers Ella's life.

Siobhán Ní Bhrádaigh, Editor of TG4's Young People says it is Ella's life, the first drama project for primary and early teenage audiences since production Africa in 2006.

"We expect the audience to have a glossy, attractive drama in 2021," said Ní Bhrádaigh.

