TG4 on the sixth most-watched channel for the first time

TG4 became the sixth most-watched channel for the first time last year, according to the station's new annual report.

According to the report published today, TG4's average share of viewership increased by 3% during 2019, making it the sixth most-watched channel.

The average audience share of the station in 2019 was 1.82%.

These new figures will give TG4 hope that the tide of its audience figures are turning.

TG4's viewership declined by 6% in 2018 and was the seventh most watched channel in Ireland that year.

March was TG4's most successful month of 2019 with a national average share of 2.65% of its audience that month.

The station was up over 2% over the next three months, February, 2.03%, August, 2.22% and December, 2.02%.The new report also states that the number of people watching a TG4 player increased by 24% last year while the number of people who deal with TG4 on social media increased by 174%. It is said, based on TG4's own research, that the station attracted 71% of the Irish language community during 2019.

Alan Esslemont, Director General of TG4, said he was "extremely proud" of the station's staff and the producers who supply it.

“TG4 had a very good year in 2019 in terms of viewership, the first year that we were the 6th most watched channel in Ireland, ahead of the likes of BBC Two and Channel 4. Also online, via TG4 player, TG4 is accessible worldwide and TG4's Irish language content is available to the global audience for free, ”says Alan Esslemont.

Top ten audience types in 2019

Channel LF share% RTÉ One 17.62 Virgin Media One 11.51 RTÉ2 6.16 BBC One 4.47 Virgin Media Two 3.88 TG4 1.82 BBC Two 1.72 Virgin Media Three 1.63 Channel 4 Ireland 1.41 Sky News 1.17 Sky One 1.08 RTÉ One + 1 0.94 Sky Sports Main Event 0.91 Sky Sports News 0.87 More4 0.76

He said TG4 desperately needed additional funding and a "cumulative gap" of € 9.87 million in their budget.

"We will continue our campaign to reach the level of funding proposed by the BAI for 2021," said TG4's Director General.

TG4 Board Chairman Sesiwn Ní Raghallaigh said TG4 was "more important than ever".

Average national audience share at TG4 2014-2019