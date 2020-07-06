Latest news
Updated:

TG4 on the sixth most-watched channel for the first time

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to TG4's annual report, the station's average audience share increased by 3% during 2019

TG4 on the sixth most-watched channel for the first time

TG4 became the sixth most-watched channel for the first time last year, according to the station's new annual report.

According to the report published today, TG4's average share of viewership increased by 3% during 2019, making it the sixth most-watched channel.

The average audience share of the station in 2019 was 1.82%.

These new figures will give TG4 hope that the tide of its audience figures are turning.

TG4's viewership declined by 6% in 2018 and was the seventh most watched channel in Ireland that year.

March was TG4's most successful month of 2019 with a national average share of 2.65% of its audience that month.

The station was up over 2% over the next three months, February, 2.03%, August, 2.22% and December, 2.02%.The new report also states that the number of people watching a TG4 player increased by 24% last year while the number of people who deal with TG4 on social media increased by 174%. It is said, based on TG4's own research, that the station attracted 71% of the Irish language community during 2019.

Alan Esslemont, Director General of TG4, said he was "extremely proud" of the station's staff and the producers who supply it.

“TG4 had a very good year in 2019 in terms of viewership, the first year that we were the 6th most watched channel in Ireland, ahead of the likes of BBC Two and Channel 4. Also online, via TG4 player, TG4 is accessible worldwide and TG4's Irish language content is available to the global audience for free, ”says Alan Esslemont.

Top ten audience types in 2019

ChannelLF share%
RTÉ One17.62
Virgin Media One11.51
RTÉ26.16
BBC One4.47
Virgin Media Two3.88
TG41.82
BBC Two1.72
Virgin Media Three1.63
Channel 4 Ireland1.41
Sky News1.17
Sky One1.08
RTÉ One + 10.94
Sky Sports Main Event0.91
Sky Sports News0.87
More40.76

He said TG4 desperately needed additional funding and a "cumulative gap" of € 9.87 million in their budget.

"We will continue our campaign to reach the level of funding proposed by the BAI for 2021," said TG4's Director General.

TG4 Board Chairman Sesiwn Ní Raghallaigh said TG4 was "more important than ever".

Average national audience share at TG4 2014-2019

Channel201420152016201720182019
TG41.81.71.81.91.81.8

More Articles Like This

Mining gold in Greenland is smarter than it sounds

Latest news Brian Adam -
AEX Gold is setting the pace in the battle unleashed by climate change to take over Greenland's mineral wealth. The Canadian mining company...
Read more

The first authorized drug against coronavirus in the European Union is finally Remdesivir

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The European Commission has just authorized the "conditional" commercialization of Remdesivir, the famous Gilead antiviral that, despite controversy over its real effectiveness, managed to...
Read more

Old home floods in Japan have killed at least 20 people

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Floods in Japan have swept away an old home, killing 13 elderly people and bringing the total to 20, with 25 injured and...
Read more

Rocket attacks on US embassies and military installations in Iraq

Latest news Brian Adam -
Baghdad: Rockets were fired at US embassies and military installations in Iraq, but US air defence defused the rockets in mid-air. According to the...
Read more

No further deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 18 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,295 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,741 people south of the border and 554 north of...
Read more

Fighter jets bomb Turkish airport in Libya

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tripoli: In Libya, unidentified warplanes attacked an airbase in Al-Watia, destroying Turkey's air defence system. According to the International News Agency, Libya's Al-Watia airbase was...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY