TG4 and BBC looking for writers for the Irish 'Derry Girls'

TG4 and the BBC are trying to find a writer who can write Derry Girls or The Young Offenders the Irish language.

The Irish Language Broadcast Fund, TG4 and BBC Gaeilge have established a new scheme to encourage Irish language writers to write a contemporary light drama series.

Applications for the scheme are being sought from production companies interested in developing a new drama series and fostering "fresh talent".

It is intended to train 4-6 inexperienced Irish writers to write for the screen.

It is said that an application is being sought from companies who have an idea for a light drama series “that would appeal to an audience… Derry Girls, Fleabag, Catastrophe, The Young Offenders and This Way Up. ”

It is stated that applicants must "detail" how the writers will be adequately trained to write a draft script for at least one program of the proposed drama series.

"As much as possible this training and development should take place through the medium of Irish," he said.

The deadline for applications is 10 July and the results of the competition will be announced at the end of July.