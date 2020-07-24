Tech NewsCar TechTesla
Updated:

Tesla’s messed up assessment is related to reality

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tesla's messed up assessment is related to reality

Those who invest in Tesla have placed their hopes in a world of electric vehicles almost exclusively on the shoulders of Elon Musk. Its Palo Alto, California-based car company, which announced a profit of $ 104 million in the second quarter on Wednesday afternoon, is close to exceeding $ 300 billion in market capitalization, with the company aiming to around a third of the total market value of its sector. As crazy as it sounds, it is related to reality.

At the current share price, Tesla is trading at 97 times the estimate for 2022, according to Refinitiv data. This implies that shareholders contemplate that the company will soon be selling millions of cars, well above the 400,000 it delivered in 2019.

This electrical exuberance has a contagious point: Rivian, whose investors include Amazon.com, BlackRock and Ford Motor, has attracted an investment of almost $ 4 billion since December; His SUV and pick-up are slated to go on sale next year. On the other hand, two rivals that are taking their first steps have been bought by special-purpose entities: a deal closed last week places Fisker’s valuation, which aims to sell the “most exciting and sustainable vehicles”, at 2.9 billion Dollars. Nikola, which closed its merger with SPAC last month, is now worth $ 14 billion, almost as much as Nissan Motor, PSA (which owns Peugeot) and Fiat Chrysler.

More information

  • Tesla Chains Four Consecutive Quarters in Profits. Tesla rises 400% in four months: a new Apple or an old bubble?

There is some logic to what Tesla’s assessment, especially, says about the outlook for electric cars. Suppose global sales increase a third a year from 2.2 million units in 2019. There are markets like China that have in fact been growing much faster. Factors such as lower battery prices or more restrictive emission standards, in addition to the greater number of charging stations, also help.

This means that around 12 million electric vehicles would be sold in 2025. If we add to this an average price of $ 30,000, a generous pre-tax margin of 12%, a tax rate of 25% and a multiple of 18 times for A more mature market that continues to grow, gives us a total shareholder value of $ 590 billion for the electric vehicle market as a whole. Applying a 10% annual discount rate, we’re left with $ 350 billion today, just $ 30 billion more than the value that public and private investors place on Tesla, Rivian, Nikola and Fisker combined.

There is a problem, and that is that investors take it for granted that these four companies have a practically insured market. But it turns out that traditional manufacturers are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in electrification, and theirs are most of the 200 different models expected to be launched on the market in the next five years. Investors are going to have to change cars mid-career.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Solved the mystery of “strange metals”, a new state of matter

Science Brian Adam -
Even within the quantum world i strange metals they are very strange, in fact. This state of matter is related to high-temperature superconductors and...
Read more

‘WinWing’ arrives on Google Play: a new ‘Space Invaders’ style aircraft, spaceship and shooting game is now available for free

Apps Brian Adam -
Developer Ivy, responsible for numerous Android games, has just released 'WinWing' on Google Play after several months of pre-registration. With a mechanic that inevitably...
Read more

How to mark a WhatsApp as ‘unread’ to reply later

Apps Brian Adam -
Don't forget to answer the messages you open and leave "for later" ... Just as we do it in our email inbox so as not...
Read more

Facebook: How to block your chats with fingerprint and facial recognition?

Facebook Brian Adam -
App Lock was one of the most requested options by Facebook Messenger users and is now available on iPhone and here we show you...
Read more

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

Computing Brian Adam -
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the Ampere GPUs. Summer has always been...
Read more

OnePlus messes it up again with the private data of its customers

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
It rains on wet inside the company Oneplus and the protection of the personal and private data of its clients. If at the beginning...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY