Friday, May 1, 2020
Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

By Brian Adam
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or changes that will be made in the future.

In the last hours, a meeting has been held that in addition to a great controversy reported a variation on the Tesla Autopilot.

Autopilot, autonomous driving, is one of the benefits in which Tesla is putting more effort. Not only for its functionality, they know that having vehicles that they drive alone is a great promotion and that it will attract a good number of customers. But it is also an option that makes vehicles very expensive and costs about $ 7,000.

However, to enhance the product, an alternative will be offered. Musk has announced that at the end of the year it will be activated as a monthly subscription service. for those who want it.

Being a subscription means that it will surely improve a lot in the coming months. It is true that we usually see continuous news about this tool and its news to stay in the lane, read signs, detect obstacles … But the monthly subscription you have to make drivers happy from the get-go to continue with it, it cannot be a bet for the future.

But the movements that have been made recently with the Autopilot are different, in Engadget remember that they have been motivated to use it from the first moment by making the post-purchase installation of the car more expensive, for example.

 

The presentation has also caught on with some of the comments Musk has made about the quarantine with which he is not satisfied, these have even eclipsed the good news of the company than has increased his income up to 32%.

In any case, the news that drivers can subscribe to Autopilot only advances we will soon know more details about this tool from which a great leap is expected in 2020.

