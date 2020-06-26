Tesla will create 5,000 jobs at its new plant in Texas (USA)

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla plans to create some 5,000 jobs if it finally builds its second assembly factory in the State of Texas in the United States, which would entail an investment of about 1,000 million dollars (around 890 million euros).

According to company officials, the factory would bring some 5,000 “average skill” jobs to Travis County, with “solid” wages and without requiring high education.

Back in March, Tesla President Elon Musk announced the company’s intention to build a second manufacturing plant in the United States to produce its Cybertruck SUV and Model Y.

According to the company, this project would have an “immediate and lasting” impact on the local economy, where almost half of the tourism-related jobs were lost between February and April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tesla could be a source of reemployment for many,” said the firm, according to Bloomberg, which explains that many people lost their job because of Covid-19 and will not get it back.