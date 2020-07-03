 sd
Tesla surpasses Toyota as the manufacturer with the highest stock market valuation

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tesla founder Elon Musk

Tesla Motors has positioned itself as the automotive sector firm with the largest market capitalization accumulates, surpassing a whole motor giant such as Toyota, according to the share price registered by both firms this Wednesday.

Toyota shares closed the day on the Tokyo Stock Exchange located at 6,656 yen, which is equivalent to a decrease of 1.57% and a market capitalization of 21.7 trillion yen (179.507 million euros).

In contrast, the company led by Elon Musk accumulates a rebound of more than 4% towards the middle session, reaching $ 1,124 per share. At its intraday high of $ 1,135.35, the company’s stock valuation has climbed to $ 210,626 million (€ 187,089 million).

Since in March it lost almost half its value on the stock market in the context of the general falls in prices due to the financial panic caused by the coronavirus and the situation of crude oil, Tesla has almost tripled its valuation.

