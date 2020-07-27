Tech NewsCar TechTesla
Tesla sues Rivian over alleged unfair competition

By Brian Adam
Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Tesla has sued fellow electric vehicle maker Rivian for unfair competition. The company founded by Elon Musk assures that Rivian would have deceived some of its employees to obtain confidential information from the company.

In a lawsuit filed in a California state court in San Jose, Tesla accuses Rivian of developing an “alarming scheme” to attract his employees to obtain confidential information.

“Embezzlement of Tesla’s competitive and useful confidential information when leaving Tesla for a new company is obviously wrong and risky,” the complaint said.

For his part, Rivian defends that the lawsuit is “without foundation” and that these behaviours go against the “culture, spirit and corporate policies” of the company.

According to the DPA, the complaint also mentions that four former Tesla employees allegedly took confidential brand information with them when they were hired by Rivian.

“Upon arriving at Rivian we require all employees to confirm that they have not and will not introduce the intellectual property of former companies in which they have worked,” they claim from Rivian.

