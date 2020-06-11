Tesla shares advance 9% to more than $ 1,000 a share

Tesla shares first crossed the $ 1,000 (880 euro) barrier each Wednesday. In this way, the vehicle manufacturer reaches the second milestone of this week. The first was achieved this Monday by reaching a record high in its price when it marked $ 949.92 per share to close a day in which it increased by 7.26%.

That day the reason for the sharp escalation was the good data on vehicle deliveries in China. Tesla delivered more than 11,000 units to the Asian giant last month, more than double its registrations in April, when it sold 4,633 units.

On this occasion, in addition to the sales effect in China, an announcement is added from its owner and CEO, Elon Musk, who stated that he will launch to mass-produce trucks. It is a semi-commercial truck model that, according to a Musk email to which Reuters has agreed, assures that “the production of the battery and the powertrain (propulsion system) will take place in the Giga Nevada”. The listed shares have risen 9% this Wednesday.

Added to this is the recent announcement by the company that produces batteries for Tesla vehicles, Amperex Technology, which has said that it has managed to manufacture a battery capable of lasting 16 years and offering more than two million kilometres.