Tech NewsCar TechTesla
Updated:

Tesla rises 400% in four months: a new Apple or an old bubble?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

NASA, how a rover could move on Venus: Youseef Ghali wins

The objectives of NASA (and of the United States of America) mainly concern the Moon and Mars, as we...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

First, the data. Tesla, the electric car maker, hit its all-time high on Monday, very close to $ 1,800 a share. In mid-March (when the spread of the Covid-19 unleashed a wave of panic in the stock markets), its stocks were worth $ 361. It is a rise of 396% in four months.

At highs, the company founded by Elon Musk was worth $ 330 billion (€ 277.7 billion). On March 18 its value was $ 66 billion. In other words, investors have considered that, in just a few months, Tesla is worth 264,000 million more (the sum of Inditex, Iberdrola, Santander, Endesa, Telefónica and BBVA).

This appreciation hardly finds precedents in the stock market history. There are many other small companies that have increased in value in less time. But there are far fewer cases of companies that have added more than $ 250 billion to their market capitalization in such a short time. Today it is the thirteenth-largest US stock company and, at highs, it became the tenth.

Faced with a similar rally, many investors are beginning to question whether it is sustainable. An example of the doubts that begin to fly over Tesla is what happened on Monday. During the session, the shares shot up 16% (when it touched $ 1,800) and ended up falling 3%. It is such a difference that in terms of capitalization it is equivalent to 55,000 million dollars. More than the combination of General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler is worth. Equivalent to the sum of the 350 smallest companies in the S&P 500.

Disruptive technology

“Knowing if Tesla is in bubble mode is not easy, although there are disturbing symptoms. The big question is whether the technological improvements that he has patented to manufacture electric cars are so disruptive that they can make him distance himself from his competitors for many years, or if they are not so much, “explains Julián Pascual, president of the fund manager Buy & Hold and knowledgeable about American tech companies.

One of the factors that have most encouraged investors to enter Tesla is that it has started to make profits (after many years burning cash and giving losses). The firm has had three-quarters of earnings, although still very small. In fact, in 2019 it still had red numbers of 862 million dollars, despite entering 24.6 billion.

In addition, it has shown that its factories in Shanghai and Freemont (California) are operating at full capacity, and can end 2020 by selling about 500,000 vehicles, a level that was unattainable by many sceptics.

Even the most critical of the company acknowledges that the Tesla Model X or Model Y are high-quality cars and that Musk has shown that he is capable of putting new factories into production at breakneck speed.

Now, how many cars will you sell? What market share can you achieve in a few years? This is where the estimates start to disagree.

For Tesla to maintain the value it now has, it must be assumed that it will become the Apple of the automotive industry. That is, a company with a huge global market share and with a pricing capacity that allows it to sell phones, watches or computers at a price much higher than its competitors.

“There is a part of Tesla’s listing that is explained by the sheer ‘fan’ movement. Musk has many followers, who consider him a guru, and who believe that he is capable of achieving everything, but honestly, $ 1,800 per share is outrageous, “says Pascual.

As Tesla’s stock has warmed up, bearish investors have begun to emerge around it, betting that in a few months their stocks would plummet. The rise has been so meteoric that most have been left on the road.

More Articles Like This

Instagram publishes three mental wellness guides to combat Covid-19

Instagram Brian Adam -
In recent times the same technology companies that fought for our attention, because we did not stop looking at the mobile screen to see...
Read more

Get your sight back with the most spectacular astronomical photographs of 2020

Tech News Brian Adam -
Every year the Royal Observatory of Greenwich organizes the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year, a competition that offers us new and incredible visions...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy M01s: the most modest Samsung model grows in size and bets on MediaTek

Android Brian Adam -
Within the Samsung catalog, the Galaxy M line is the one that occupies the lowest echelon when it comes to price and performance. In...
Read more

Google prepares one of the biggest Gmail transformations in its history

Apps Brian Adam -
It is often said that "renew or die" and, in the case of Google, it is something that leads to the letter: they change...
Read more

IPTV and piracy: seized a website that broadcast Sky, DAZN, Mediaset and Infinity

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Guardia di Finanza's fight against hacking and copyright infringement continues. In the morning today, the Yellow Flames of Venice have seized a website...
Read more

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Android Brian Adam -
Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest models in its catalogue. We...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY