Tesla reaches its all-time high on the Stock Market driven by sales in China

Tesla has reached its all-time high on the Stock Market. The recovery in the Chinese car market has pushed the electric vehicle maker on Wall Street to $ 933 (826 euros).

During the first hours of trading, the company’s securities stood, however, at $ 927.71 (821 euros), 4.8% more than at the last close. The firm of Elon Musk thus breaks the barrier that is established in February when it was quoted at a price of $ 902 (798 euros).

The Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM, for its acronym in English) reported on Monday that car sales grew 1.9% in May compared to the same month of 2019, to 1.64 million units sold. It represents the first increase after almost a year of falls.

Tesla delivered more than 11,000 units to the Asian giant last month, more than double its registrations in April, when it sold 4,633 units.

The capitalization of the company founded by Elon Musk was located mid-morning on Wall Street in $ 171,601 million (151,882 millions of euros). This year, Tesla has made money for the first time in its history in a first-quarter: it posted a net attributable profit of $ 16 million (€ 14.8 million), against losses of $ 702 million ($ 650 million). euros) for the same period of 2019.