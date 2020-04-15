Friday, April 17, 2020
Tesla prepares a price increase on the autopilot of its cars, when?

By Brian Adam
Tesla prepares a price increase on the autopilot of its cars, when?

It had been several days, too many, in which Tesla was not the protagonist of today’s electric cars And yes of its essential efforts to manufacture respirators based on the technology of its Model 3.

A more than an understandable change in a time course that has as its primary cause the virulence with which the coronavirus is hitting the United States.

But it was fleetingly, thanks to Elon Musk’s eloquence on social networks, so Tesla has become current again for what we knew about it: cars. And in this case, the information centre has to do with the pack of self-driving that we can add to our new vehicle and that, presumably, will become more expensive.

Elon Musk dates that rise

The North American CEO responded on Twitter to a message from a user asking if the pack self-driving (FSD) was going to increase in price, which the Australian did not hesitate for a moment to say yes and, also, add a date on which it could occur: July 1.

It is not the first time that Tesla increases the cost of that pack FSD because it already did it in November last year, so the company adjusts each innovation so that the user who wants to have it pays it at a price (they think) it deserves. In this case, that increase in cost will be supported by a series of innovations that will bring the company’s vehicles even closer to the expected level 1 of autopilot.

In this case, Elon Musk already advanced (in another of his Twitter messages) that he pack FSD would receive the detection of traffic lights and Stop signals that, until now, did not fall within the price. Predicting what the extra amount we will have to pay is not comfortable because the company has not yet confirmed this, but looking at what happened in the past, we can get the same idea.

When the Americans improved the invocation mode, that pack FSD rose around $ 1,000 from 6,000 to 7,000 (6,400 euros in Spain). This means that if you are interested in buying a new Tesla, or merely buying the self-driving you did not buy in the first place, doing it when it is cheaper will save you money because all the updates that come later will be free. The same hence the Elon Musk notice for the current owners to go through the box.

