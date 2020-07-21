Tech NewsCar Tech
Tesla opens two new customer service centers in Spain, do you know where?

By Brian Adam
Although the presence of Tesla in our country, as far as physical assistance centers, is not as great as that of other manufacturers to which we are accustomed, it is compensated by that facility to order cars through the internet, from an official website where we can compose our custom car and pay for it like the one that enters an online store to by a network cable.

So all the clients, past, present and future, of the brand are in luck, since those of Elon Musk have announced the opening of two new assistance and customer service centers in Madrid and Valencia, thus reinforcing the presence of the brand in our country by joining the other four already existing: one in Barcelona (Passeig de Gracia), another in Valencia (Avenida de Francia) and two in Madrid (Calle Serrano and Pozuelo de Alarcón). In addition to these openings, the brand will also move its current delivery center in the south of Madrid to this new headquarters in the capital.

Sales, support and help centers

Remember that these Tesla service centers belong to the company itself, which does not work with the old dealer systemTherefore, the treatment of its clients is direct with whoever manufactured the vehicle. That is why these centers are of much greater importance in assisting drivers if they have problems with their vehicles.

Tesla Model X on display.

These centers do not function so much as a place to take the car when we have a breakdown (which also), but rather as the place to handle all incidents more quickly. And it is that, as stated by the company itself through its press release, "Tesla mobile technicians can repair up to 80% of service problems by visiting the home, the apartment, the workplace or any other place where the customer can easily access the vehicle, "so there is no need for the EV to travel to any official workshop.

Of course, something that we can do in these centers is to request help and first-hand information about all the vehicles that Americans sell in our country. With tests that we can arrange to drive one of these vehicles Before completing an order, either in the computer terminals of the store with the help of vendors, or in the comfort of our home through the computer.

In addition, due to the circumstances in which we find ourselves, with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has unleashed, the Government approved a series of aid to facilitate the transit to electric mobility by the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which has a price of 49,000 euros, we can get it with discounts of up to 6,500 euros, which places it very close to 42,000 euros. A great opportunity.

