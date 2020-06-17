Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche Taycan: who wins in an endurance race?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In recent months, the battle between Porsche and Tesla has intensified on account of which is the EV with better performance and autonomy, since the faces have been seen in all kinds of tests where sometimes some have won, and in others the others: in a straight line, on the track and now in a 500km endurance test. which has taken place in Lithuania. And the results do not cease to surprise us.

This test, which is considered one of the most important in the emerging electrical landscape, takes place in the city of Druskininkai, Lithuania, where vehicles sharing those electric motors compete to see how it performs in demanding driving situations. Keep in mind that we are talking about 500 kilometers, a figure that often exceeds the limit of the range that many cars of this type have.

Tesla and Porsche, hand in hand

On the part of those of Elon Musk, the car that participated was a Model 3 that, the information, defines as "humble", so it was not a particularly powerful model, nor did they have any additional power packages installed. By the Porsche bench, it was a Taycan Turbo that tried to defeat the Americans … but could not.

The Tesla Model 3 was the first to reach the finish with a time of 5 hours, 46 minutes and 7 seconds, in front of 5 hours, 47 minutes and 14 seconds of the Porsche Taycan Turbo. That is, about a minute apart for a competition of what they call "high level" and which had these two EVs for the first time as participants. Incidentally, in the case of the Tesla, that time achieved included a stop at a charging station to replace the battery for 29 minutes.

This year our team with Porsche Taycan Turbo finished 2nd in 500 km EV rally. Lost one minute to Tesla Model 3. pic.twitter.com/FB2OvBLNIy

– Pragmatikas (@pragmatikas) June 14, 2020

The secret of that victory, which was very tight, lies in the battery technology and the fast charging capacity of the Tesla Model 3, which was able to resume the march earlier than its opponent. Perhaps in that detail of the 29-minute stop it was the one that tipped the balance towards the side of the car of those of Elon Musk against the Germans. Keep in mind that While the Taycan Turbo has a range of about 324 kilometers, the Model 3 that participated in the test can reach 518.

In any case, the members of the Tesla team did not reveal whether that stop was made in a Supercharger or was in another normal, which could have decided the race even more by granting it more minutes of advantage if it had been one of the new stations V3. Even so, It is curious how important the details are, beyond the horsepower or any other similar data.

>

More Articles Like This

Amazon launches in Spain its Echo Auto to carry Alexa in the car

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
On paper we all carry a virtual assistant in the car to ask for what we need while we travel, since in our...
Read more

Western Digital's SMR Red discs in trouble: Sues WD for misleading advertising and recommending them for use on NAS

Tech News Brian Adam -
Everything looked great for the future of SMR units (Shingled Magnetic Recording), hard drives that made it possible to achieve higher capacity...
Read more

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5 in Spain

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
In the case of this new Xiaomi smartband, events are precipitating because after an official presentation, it usually takes several days, or even...
Read more

Amazon Echo Auto arrives: Alexa in your car

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Amazon's Echo devices have conquered our home. Not satisfied with it, now they want to expand to other places to take the Alexa ecosystem...
Read more

LG extends the warranty on many of its mobiles up to 5 years, which ones?

Android Brian Adam -
At a time when mobile phones are controversial about planned obsolescence, and the expiration date that many companies put so that their products have...
Read more

Unique table lamps that light up a small children’s room

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Somewhere in life we ​​must be afraid of the dark and if the children do not sleep in the bright light then they...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY