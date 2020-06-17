Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche Taycan: who wins in an endurance race?

In recent months, the battle between Porsche and Tesla has intensified on account of which is the EV with better performance and autonomy, since the faces have been seen in all kinds of tests where sometimes some have won, and in others the others: in a straight line, on the track and now in a 500km endurance test. which has taken place in Lithuania. And the results do not cease to surprise us.

This test, which is considered one of the most important in the emerging electrical landscape, takes place in the city of Druskininkai, Lithuania, where vehicles sharing those electric motors compete to see how it performs in demanding driving situations. Keep in mind that we are talking about 500 kilometers, a figure that often exceeds the limit of the range that many cars of this type have.

Tesla and Porsche, hand in hand

On the part of those of Elon Musk, the car that participated was a Model 3 that, the information, defines as "humble", so it was not a particularly powerful model, nor did they have any additional power packages installed. By the Porsche bench, it was a Taycan Turbo that tried to defeat the Americans … but could not.

The Tesla Model 3 was the first to reach the finish with a time of 5 hours, 46 minutes and 7 seconds, in front of 5 hours, 47 minutes and 14 seconds of the Porsche Taycan Turbo. That is, about a minute apart for a competition of what they call "high level" and which had these two EVs for the first time as participants. Incidentally, in the case of the Tesla, that time achieved included a stop at a charging station to replace the battery for 29 minutes.

This year our team with Porsche Taycan Turbo finished 2nd in 500 km EV rally. Lost one minute to Tesla Model 3. pic.twitter.com/FB2OvBLNIy

– Pragmatikas (@pragmatikas) June 14, 2020

The secret of that victory, which was very tight, lies in the battery technology and the fast charging capacity of the Tesla Model 3, which was able to resume the march earlier than its opponent. Perhaps in that detail of the 29-minute stop it was the one that tipped the balance towards the side of the car of those of Elon Musk against the Germans. Keep in mind that While the Taycan Turbo has a range of about 324 kilometers, the Model 3 that participated in the test can reach 518.

In any case, the members of the Tesla team did not reveal whether that stop was made in a Supercharger or was in another normal, which could have decided the race even more by granting it more minutes of advantage if it had been one of the new stations V3. Even so, It is curious how important the details are, beyond the horsepower or any other similar data.

