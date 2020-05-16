Tesla may open its California plant after receiving Trump’s support

Tesla will be able to reactivate production next week at its plant in Fremont, California (USA), after receiving the support of the country's president, Donald Trump.

Alameda County authorities have given the go-ahead after Trump said on Twitter that the company should be given permission to reopen the facility after the coronavirus stoppage.

In a statement, the US town has announced that Tesla may begin preparations this week for a return to production next Monday, when two weeks have passed since the relaxation of the confinement measures imposed by the state of California.

In this regard, Alameda County health officials have signaled that Tesla will have to adopt the necessary safety and hygiene recommendations for its reopening, which will occur as long as the data shows progress on virus indicators.

In this way, several days of disputes between the electric vehicle manufacturer and local authorities are ended. Company founder Elon Musk on Monday decided to reactivate the plant without permission and defying authorities to arrest him. "I will be there with all the employees. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me," the manager posted on Twitter.

In recent weeks, Musk has shown his rejection of most measures taken to contain the coronavirus. Last Saturday, he even threatened to remove the company's headquarters from California and move it to Nevada or Texas and assured that he was preparing to get rid of all his physical properties and that he would not have a home.

For his part, Trump was in favor of reopening Tesla facilities in the country. Also on Twitter, he indicated that California should allow Tesla to return to operating its facilities "now", since, according to him, it can be done "quickly and safely".