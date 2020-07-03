Tesla Market Valuation Milestone Triggers Musk's Compensation

The Tesla electrification boom has claimed its biggest victim so far. Shares of this newly created Silicon Valley company rose about 5% on Wednesday to hit a market value of $ 210 billion for a moment, beating Toyota Motor. As undeserved as it may be, he puts his CEO Elon Musk's performance bonus at 100.

The maker of the Model 3 has long traded at a much higher multiple of earnings than its traditional rivals focused on internal combustion engines. But after the stock price has soared 400% in the past 12 months – overtaking Ford Motor, then General Motors and then Volkswagen – Tesla is now trading at 69 times its expected earnings for 2022, according to Refinitiv. Toyota, by contrast, is trading just under 10 times earnings for that calendar year.

Tesla's current price demands the utmost faith in Elon Musk's ability to produce millions more vehicles a year than the 400,000 he achieved in 2019, or to bring a large fleet of cheap robotaxis to market. None of that seems likely at the moment.

But that valuation starts the countdown so Musk receives another huge payout. The shareholders approved two years ago a 10-year results package that allows shares equivalent to 12% of the outstanding amount to be delivered to the CEO, for a total value of up to $ 60 billion. To receive them, you must meet a market value objective and an income or adjusted ebitda objective. He was awarded the first of 12 possible tranches just over a month ago, based on a market value of $ 100 billion and annual revenue of $ 20 billion. The shares had already sped past the second market value target – $ 150 billion – to its current level, although Musk will have to wait for that to be confirmed on the basis of a six-month average.

Revenue and EBITDA targets could be reached this year, according to estimates collected by Refinitiv, but have been clouded by the impact that confinements due to covid-19 have had on sales. Any delay in the next payment would at least give investors a small guarantee that they are not rushing.

>