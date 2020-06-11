Tesla is worth more on the Stock Market than a giant like Toyota

Tesla is already the world’s largest market-capitalized automaker, beating an industry giant like Toyota after the shares of the company led by Elon Musk closed the last day of trading on Wall Street with a rise of 8, 97%, up to $ 1,025.05 per share (901 euros).

The electric car firm thus reached a value of about 190,000 million dollars (167,043 million euros), while the Japanese consortium is valued at 19.1 trillion yen (about 156,905 million euros).

For its part, Volkswagen, the world’s largest manufacturer by a number of sales, has a value of about 68,750 million euros, while Honda plans on 46,260 million dollars (40,658 million euros) and Daimler, on 39,920 million euros.

Tesla shares have crossed the barrier of $ 1,000 (880 euros) per share for the first time in their history, after an escalation that began after the recovery of sales in the Chinese market was known, which grew again after almost a year down.