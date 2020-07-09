Tesla is going on tour this summer in Spain with its Model 3, X and S

Roadshows are not something strange in our country and surely you have participated in one of them on occasion. There are all kinds: vintage cars, exclusive models, classic cars, caravans, vans, motorcycles … the list is endless and it seems that this time it will be Tesla the one that stars in something like this throughout the Spanish geography.

It will happen this summer, in an event that will visit several cities throughout the national geography with special preference for the eastern areas of our country. Both Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia will be the stars of this tour that will try to bring electric mobility to fans of the Elon Musk company.

You can see the Model 3, X and S

As the company itself has communicated this morning, through a press release, this summer the so-called "Tesla on Tour" will take place which will begin on July 9 with a one-day stop in Gerona, and will end on September 5 in Mallorca. Through, we will have appointments in some of the most populated places (in summer) of our country, with a single objective, "answer questions from tourists and curious people who want to know more about electric mobility ".

Tesla on Tour of Spain.

In this "Tesla on Tour" the company It will allow us to explore how each of the models currently on sale in our country is. This is the famous Model 3, and the most exclusive Model X and Model S. Everyone who comes to these test points and information will be shown how they work, as well as have access to tutorials inside the vehicles so that they know some of their most surprising benefits.

One of them will be the invocation mode. So much so that, upon arrival, clients will be guided to a vehicle remotely, followed later by what they have defined from the company as a test of "contactless driving", something that those of Elon Musk boast of being the only ones that can offer it with the levels of security that they currently install in their cars. If you want to adjust your vacation schedule at the time this "Tesla on Tour" will be near you, here are the dates and the towns where it will stop:

July 9th

Girona

July 16th

Tarragona

August 6 and 7

Altea

August 10 and 11

Seville

August 12-14

Malaga

August 13 and 14

Torrevieja

August 15 and 16

Cadiz

August 27th

Lleida

September 4 and 5

Majorca

