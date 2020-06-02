Tesla haters incite destruction of superchargers in the US

It is the news that has been taking over all the news in recent days, that of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in broad daylight and on the street, almost we could say that without hiding, in one of the events that have most outraged international public opinion in the last times.

As a result of this fact the protests have been unleashed. At first peaceful, but as the hours pass, more and more cities are joining very serious disturbances that have ended with the looting of businesses, burning of buildings and all kinds of altercations between the security forces and those responsible for these acts of vandalism.

Social networks, field of ideas

And of course, if acts of vandalism are taking place on the street, on social networks there is also debate about what happened on May 25 with some profiles that begin to target possible targets of those criminal gangs that, taking advantage of the murder protests, seek to destroy, steal and commit all kinds of misdeeds.

I mean, if I were a rioter, I would ABSOLUTELY go for the superchargersFuck superchargers. They're just parking spaces for rich people.

– Value Dissenter (@ValueDissenter) May 31, 2020

So much so that there are already Twitter accounts that are directly encouraging to attack superchargers Tesla has them scattered across the US as potential vandal targets so no one can load their "rich people" cars. Do not think that they are one or two messages, by accessing some accounts complete conversations are taking place that deal with how to sabotage one of these charging stations.

In messages like the one we have selected for you, it can be read that “if I were a troublemaker, I would ABSOLUTELY go for the superchargers. Damn the Superchargers. They are only parking spaces for wealthy people. "If we follow the thread it is possible to see how some even go so far as to offer ironic ideas on how to do it so that the attacker ends up being electrocuted. And it is that, quite possibly, there is no worse idea in the world to try to destroy one of those hoses that carry enough electricity to kill without problems, and instantly, many of those who try to destroy them.

These messages and these controversies arise in a few days when the role of social networks is in question, with an underground debate between the two main ones, Twitter and Facebook, about whether they should intervene when considering content as misleading or not, glorifying violence or not, or allowing it if, as in this case, it exceeds all limits of what is admissible.

