Friday, April 17, 2020
Tesla fine-tunes the on-screen prompts in its autonomous driving mode

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Tesla fine-tunes the on-screen prompts in its autonomous driving mode

Autonomous driving is a priority for those of Elon Musk, who has been announcing for some months that 2020 will be the year

In which they reach the maximum level of self-driving required by the North American administration to offer the highest certification, which is none other than of ‘level 1’. That’s the point Tesla wants to get to and with what was seen with the last update, it is clear that they are going to get it.

It has to be said that Tesla’s famous autonomous driving function is fully operational on the roadThat is, on highways and expressways where there are no crossing streets, traffic lights, signs of all kinds every few meters and pedestrians, many pedestrians. That is why all the improvements that take place in the heat of this transition take a special look.

Just a few days ago, we saw how some updated Tesla were able to stop at a red light And now those developments have to do with much more precise details such as the type of light that has us standing at a crossroads. That is, if the light of a vertical signal not only has a color (red, yellow and green) but also if that signaling indicates that we have to go in a specific direction.

Arrows inside the lights

It has been an owner of a Model 3 recently updated to version 10.2 2020.12.5 which has published on his personal Twitter a series of interesting videos in which you can see how the car not only reacts to the color of the traffic light in front of it, but also differentiates (and shows on screen) the direction indicated by the vertical signal. In this case, we can move to the left.

In the publications that you have just above it is possible to check this point, which is curious and that clears any doubts about Tesla’s interest in accelerating that improvement in autonomous driving mode, who will be able in a short time to correctly manage that transition that involves moving on a highway and ending up on the streets of the city in which we live. Something that today is still an expectation.

With all these changes, we will see to see the moment in which Tesla gives the definitive impulse in search of that level 1 of autonomous driving. A development that will surely be affected by the coronavirus crisis, which could delay the original plans for a few months.

