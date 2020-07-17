Tesla expands its presence in Spain with two new centers in Madrid and Valencia

Tesla will expand its presence in Spain with the opening of two new centres in Madrid and Valencia throughout this quarter.

The American electric car firm has reported that these facilities will be points of sale, deliveries and service activities. They will thus have the same characteristics that the Barcelona Tesla Center and the four stores that the company has distributed between Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Madrid already have.

For its part, its current delivery location in Getafe (Madrid) will move to the new centre that will open in the capital. The new Tesla facility in Valencia will be located at number 107 Avenida del Maestre Rodrigo, while the one in Madrid will be in the south of the city, although “the exact address will be communicated closer to the opening,” stated the company.

According to the firm founded by Elon Musk, Tesla’s sales and service network “will continue to grow in Spain in the near future.”

In addition, he explained that physical locations are only one component of the maintenance chain of his models since he has a mobile service around the world, through which his technicians can repair up to 80% of the problems of his clients directly visiting their homes.

“Owners can schedule a service appointment through their online mobile app with just a few clicks. An operator will then review their request to determine if the appointment is suitable for mobile service,” Tesla said.