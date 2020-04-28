Tuesday, April 28, 2020
TechologyAutomobile
Updated:

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

By Brian Adam
5
0

Block title

EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

The Ricky Gervais series that excites and makes all viewers laugh returns to Netflix

You are humorous when you are funny, but that does not mean that he is not also a good...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

The Royal Theater opens its doors for free to see opera, dance and concerts online

If you want watch free opera, dance and concerts online, the Teatro Real gives you access to all the...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

The Chinese version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite improves in features: the Mi 10 Youth Edition arrives

Xiaomi had summoned us today to know a new version of their Mi 10 family. This time they wanted...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

What about IFA 2020 in Berlin? Everything points to an online format

IFA 2020 Berlin will not be held this year. At least, it will not be held as we are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

The creators of La Casa de Papel return to Netflix with a new series

The Casa de Papel has been a tremendous success and now its creators return to the fray with a...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to recover the SIM of your smartphone if it is blocked during quarantine

We have all seen this documentation that we take home when we hire a new mobile phone line or...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

Feiyu Pocket 4K: the camera stabilizer you can book at a good price

A few years ago, to get fully stabilized planes we had to go to a cinema equipment rental company...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk‘s interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important notices about deadlines and, above all, the price. If you remember, the Australian claimed that the long-awaited level 1 would arrive earlier this year. And the latest updates seem to attest to that strategy.

Now, why so much interest in putting these functions in the hands of everyone? The reason is obvious and has to do with that automated future that will lead the owner of one of these cars to use them as if they were taxis, which will bring good money, both to him and … to the brand, without forgetting that better than receiving a single payment for the pack of autopilot, is to keep it in time for the lifetime of the EV.

Payment subscription is hidden in code

Now, after the latest updates to the Tesla autopilot, which allows EVs to detect traffic lights and all kinds of vertical signage within cities, some users have commented on social media that the company has collected the code installed by the cars. a module that reflects the existence of a paid subscription for this FSD (full self-driving).

According to users, this payment plan, this rate, will come the moment Tesla deems it to be the “right time”. Specifically, @greentheonly He states that “There is a code for the pay-as-you-go subscription plan, it has been for quite some time. Waiting for that eventual moment when it makes sense, I’m sure.”

Anyway, It remains to be seen how Tesla integrates this complete autonomous driving into the service ecosystem. for which it already charges, such as this case. The pack FSD of any of its models has a price in Spain of 6,400 euros, so adding the cost of a monthly or annual fee does not make sense.

Now, will that payment be produced by options that are not yet contemplated in that package that we can add when buying the car?

Now, there is an alternative assumption that is replace that initial payment with a cost every month, which would allow Elon Musk’s to continue to deposit money even though the car has already been sold once or twice to different owners.

Remember that right now, and if nothing changes, the only one who pays for self-driving is the first of all: the others receive the EV already with the pack activated and fully operational.

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only has travel stopped and the...
Read more

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Block title

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more
Automobile

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more
Smart Devices

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more
Fashion And Beauty

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more
Smart Devices

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more
Entertainment

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
El Valencia informa de cinco positivos por coronavirus

Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.