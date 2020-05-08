Friday, May 8, 2020
TechologyAutomobileEconomy
Updated:

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

By Brian Adam
2
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp shows new images of how we will use it on various devices

The messaging app continues to experiment with this feature. We have commented on other occasions that WhatsApp usually takes a...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

This fossil immortalizes a 200 million year struggle for survival

The fossils of prey and its hunter have been found, the latter similar to a squid, still intertwined in...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to have Windows 10 May 2020 Update before anyone else

Yesterday, Microsoft finally announced the official name of Windows 10 2004 (20H1), which will be renamed May 2020 Update...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Here is the name of the helicopter that will fly to the Red Planet: Ingenuity

In a few months a helicopter will arrive on the Red Planet. Yes, you read that right: NASA's Mars...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties

Elon Musk Tweet

There have been three tweets from Tesla’s founder and first shareholder, Elon Musk. In the first, he has assured that he is preparing to get rid of all his physical properties and has stressed that he will not have a home.

In the second, he said that Tesla’s shares are very expensive and the market has listened to him. Immediately the titles of the American manufacturer of electric cars have plummeted and come to fall 10%.

Finally, he has asked, without apparently identifying who is asking him, to return freedom to the people.

Elon Musk has written these tweets with a difference of minutes and the effect is being devastating.

This is not the first time that Musk’s fondness for writing on Twitter has given him more than a headache. In April 2019, Musk agreed not to post information on the vehicle production or sales of the luxury electric car maker on Twitter without his tweets being reviewed by lawyers, according to an agreement he reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC).

That pact aimed to settle the lawsuit filed against Musk and Tesla by the SEC regarding tweets sent by the manufacturer’s founder this year. In those messages, Musk noted that Tesla would produce 500,000 vehicles this year, a figure far higher than official estimates. of the company.

Musk later rectified but SEC decided to sue the billionaire because his tweets had violated a previous agreement with the US securities market regulator.

The original agreement established in September 2018 had already set limitations on Musk’s communications via Twitter. The dispute started in August 2018 when Musk said on Twitter that he was thinking of taking Tesla out of the stock market and that he had already found the financing to buy the shares at $ 420 per share, a figure much higher than the market price. for that time. After days of questions and criticism, Musk acknowledged that it was not true and that he was not assured of financing for the operation.

Musk was sued by several investors and the SEC, considering that his tweet had artificially inflated the company’s shares, which had directly benefited him, since he is the maximum investor in Tesla.

In September 2018, Musk, Tesla, and SEC reached an agreement that the first two would pay a fine of $ 20 million each.

In addition, Musk was to temporarily step down as chairman of Tesla’s board of directors and the company would put in place “controls and processes to monitor Musk’s communications.”

More Articles Like This

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more

How to disable automatic One Touch payments in Paypal

E-How Brian Adam - 0
The Internet has changed our lives a lot, to the point that more and more people go online to buy all kinds of products...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties There have been three tweets from Tesla's founder...
Read more
Smart World

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more
Online Shopping

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more
Techology

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more
Entertainment

Ten 90s cult to be rediscovered in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The 90s, the years of 2Pac and Nirvana, by Agassi and Roberto Baggio, but also years in which the cinema (especially the independent one...
Read more
Smart World

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more
Smart World

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY