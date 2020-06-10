Tesla batteries can last 16 years and last two million kilometers

One of the big problems that many users allege for not making the leap to buy an electric car is that battery technology still needs to be improved a lot. It is surely true because something else is not, but if the experience of the last decades has demonstrated anything, it is that every very short time scientific advances cause exponential leaps, leaving their previous achievements in simple memories.

So the idea that the batteries are going to improve is not in doubt since the question is, when will it do so. Are we at the gates? Well, surely because the company that produces Elon Musk’s Tesla batteries has announced that it has just managed to manufacture a battery that is capable of lasting 16 years and offering more than two million kilometres.

ADRIAN DENNIS AFP

He has been the president of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), Zeng Yuqun, who has stated in Bloomberg that that battery was ready to go into production and that its performance has been possible with an increase of just 10%, with respect to the models that are already distributed in street EV.

More than three active five years

This step in the future of electric autonomy is important because in the coming years these EVs will be the most demanded. That’s why Tesla has been working for a long time to find a way to make its cars more autonomous, which they could have achieved after this CATL announcement.

The CEO of the company, precisely, warned in the same media that was ready to start filling orders for these new batteries, without clearing the doubt of whether it will be that new technology that reaches the vehicles of those of Elon Musk. It must be taken into account that it is the most expensive component of all those that carry these EVs, so it remains to be seen that their inclusion is not a setback in the cost strategy that the Americans have begun in recent weeks, with reductions in the prices of some of its vehicles, such as the Model 3, S and X.

Keep in mind that, right now, the average warranty for batteries in an electric car is around eight years and the 240,000 kilometres, which does not seem like much for those who squeeze their vehicles to the maximum for a long time. Can you imagine the cost that a complete change of batteries could have for a user?