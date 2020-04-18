Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Tesla autopilot stops for the first time at a red light (video)

By Brian Adam
Tesla autopilot stops for the first time at a red light (video)

We have been listening to Elon Musk for many months its great objective for this year 2020 is to achieve complete self-driving of its cars, so that they are able to reach the maximum level contemplated by the US regulatory authorities. In Europe too, but as you all know, in our continent these rules are more restrictive so it could cost you a little more time and resources.

Be that as it may, you may think that what we bring you today was already done by the Tesla autopilot, but it is not. These assistance systems are intended for use on highways where traffic is (theoretically) smooth. and the only obstacles are the other vehicles that move around us or, failing that, the signaling that alerts works, improvised detours, etc.

New update available

These images that have begun to leak through social networks, or YouTube channels, show that the Teslas these updates have reached are already capable of see traffic lights in red And, as you can see from the video, you can see on the screen how when stopping at the right place, the vehicle draws a red line on the ground that serves as a mark to stop.

Although in the videos we can only see the case of the red traffic lights, it is also the case of STOP, where vehicles also stop after this update that it has aimed at very few Model 3s and that it seems that it has not yet reached all the owners of the cars. What's more, so much so that the option that these videos correspond to a update for very limited units that have been shown to some media and journalists to test how these new technologies work.

We will see anyway what are the times that Tesla is given to launch this update, It is more complex than it seems since the way to stop at a traffic light is not the same in some countries as in others. Both in the USA as in Europe there are different traffic regulations that need an adjustment by the company. Even so, we will see to see when it is fully deployed for the owners of the Model 3.

