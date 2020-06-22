Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

Tesla accused of 'misleading advertising' in Germany for his autopilot, and that?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk spent a good part of 2019 announcing that by the end of last year I would already have a fairly operational version of that level 1 self-driving, that which allows your cars to be virtually autonomous and capable of driving on any road. Now, what the authorities in the US allow you to do is one thing, and what can be implemented in Europe is quite another.

And it is that in our continent, the authorities have made it clear on many occasions that It will be very difficult for there to be vehicles that can be defined as truly autonomous, so there will always be a requirement that there is active supervision by the driver, who cannot fall asleep, or watch TV, or read while the car is driving on the highway.

The problem arises the moment Tesla, on both sides of the Atlantic, use the words "autopilot" to define two very different driving modes And that, it seems, can cause legal problems for Elon Musk in Germany, which is where some legal actions are beginning to move in the courts against his company.

"Misleading advertising" by self-driving

The problem that has come up for Tesla is that the competition agency that regulates the German market believes that the Americans, By selling their vehicles under the promise that they include an "autopilot," they are engaging in "misleading advertising" practices. since, expressly, the car manufacturer announces that its EVs are capable of "automatically drive through the city".

Tesla: Autopilot-Werbung droht Stopp vor Gericht https://t.co/yvEBeRAvSH pic.twitter.com/55JzOpjGcu

– SPIEGEL Ticker (@SPIEGEL_alles) June 16, 2020

Remember that Tesla has gone to great lengths in recent months to allow its cars to circulate safely on city streets, thanks to updates that included a better recognition of the vertical signaling and the traffic lights, which helped the company to achieve one of the last remaining objectives.

The argument on which the courts are based is that, today, Tesla cars cannot circulate without a driver because, among other things, the legislation in force in that country prevents it from being possible, even in the event that technologically the car could do it. So since it is not true that a vehicle can circulate alone without a driver, what Tesla announces is not strictly in line with reality.

Tesla, present in this dispute, alleges that the definition of "autopilot" is simply the name that defines those functions They automate basic vehicle driving options, but remember that they always inform their customers that this optional package "rIt requires active monitoring "when activated, so they always demand the driver's attention in case of any unforeseen event. We will see how it ends …

>

More Articles Like This

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Pokémon Sword and Shield - Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?
Read more

Serie A, we start again tonight: on Sky the virtual audience thanks to Virtual Audio

Football Brian Adam -
After last weekend's recoveries, tonight Serie A starts again at full speed, with the 27th day. The championship will keep the fans company until...
Read more

These are the photos that confirm the design changes on the iPhone 12

Mobile Brian Adam -
The less time there is for the new iPhone 12 to arrive in stores, the more certainties we have around its design since...
Read more

Graphene fabric that stays warm in winter and cold in summer

Tech News Brian Adam -
Manchester: Scientists at the University of Manchester have developed a smart fabric that keeps itself cool or warm depending on the temperature. If it...
Read more

Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

Android Brian Adam -
As always close to the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In...
Read more

Google launches a website to disable chat functions (RCS) if our new mobile is not compatible

Apps Brian Adam -
By the end of this year, the GSMA is expected to have more than 500 million users access to the chat functions offered by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY