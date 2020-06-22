Tesla accused of 'misleading advertising' in Germany for his autopilot, and that?

Elon Musk spent a good part of 2019 announcing that by the end of last year I would already have a fairly operational version of that level 1 self-driving, that which allows your cars to be virtually autonomous and capable of driving on any road. Now, what the authorities in the US allow you to do is one thing, and what can be implemented in Europe is quite another.

And it is that in our continent, the authorities have made it clear on many occasions that It will be very difficult for there to be vehicles that can be defined as truly autonomous, so there will always be a requirement that there is active supervision by the driver, who cannot fall asleep, or watch TV, or read while the car is driving on the highway.

The problem arises the moment Tesla, on both sides of the Atlantic, use the words "autopilot" to define two very different driving modes And that, it seems, can cause legal problems for Elon Musk in Germany, which is where some legal actions are beginning to move in the courts against his company.

"Misleading advertising" by self-driving

The problem that has come up for Tesla is that the competition agency that regulates the German market believes that the Americans, By selling their vehicles under the promise that they include an "autopilot," they are engaging in "misleading advertising" practices. since, expressly, the car manufacturer announces that its EVs are capable of "automatically drive through the city".

Remember that Tesla has gone to great lengths in recent months to allow its cars to circulate safely on city streets, thanks to updates that included a better recognition of the vertical signaling and the traffic lights, which helped the company to achieve one of the last remaining objectives.

The argument on which the courts are based is that, today, Tesla cars cannot circulate without a driver because, among other things, the legislation in force in that country prevents it from being possible, even in the event that technologically the car could do it. So since it is not true that a vehicle can circulate alone without a driver, what Tesla announces is not strictly in line with reality.

Tesla, present in this dispute, alleges that the definition of "autopilot" is simply the name that defines those functions They automate basic vehicle driving options, but remember that they always inform their customers that this optional package "rIt requires active monitoring "when activated, so they always demand the driver's attention in case of any unforeseen event. We will see how it ends …

