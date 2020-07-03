 sd
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Terrible explosion at Iran’s main nuclear plant

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Details of the damage caused by the blast and fire have not been released, photo: file

Tehran: A terrible explosion at a nuclear power plant in Iran has caused a partial fire, which has caused severe damage to the building.

According to the International News Agency, a mysterious explosion has taken place in Iran’s central nuclear plant, in the part of the factory where the new centrifuges were made. A fire broke out in this part of the building after the blast.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has also released a photo of the part of the nuclear plant that appears to be on fire but has not said anything about the damage caused by the explosion and fire.

Iranian officials say an investigation is underway to determine the nature and cause of the blast. There is also a risk of an element of terrorism, but nothing can be said definitively. The centrifuge unit of the nuclear plant was recently inaugurated.

It should be noted that the United States had accused Iran of building new centrifuges at the central nuclear plant that would be used to make atomic bombs and therefore imposed sanctions on Iran.

More Articles Like This

Gardaí to supervise public houses

Latest news Brian Adam -
An Garda Síochána is due to begin supervising pubs nationally from this afternoon onwards to ensure that they are complying with rules on the...
Read more

Gunmen try to break into Canadian PM’s home

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ottawa: Canadian police have arrested a man armed with a sophisticated weapon who tried to break into the home of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According...
Read more

French PM resigns

Latest news Brian Adam -
Paris: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and members of his cabinet have resigned, with immediate effect from President Emmanuel Macron. According to the International News...
Read more

Man-made mercury has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean

Top Stories Brian Adam -
A research team measured mercury concentrations and compositions of isotopes in snails and crustaceans captured at a depth of 7,000-11,000 meters and in some...
Read more

Oliver Lynch was commended by the Taoiseach and the President

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is a young boy in Co. Cork has raised € 30,000 for charities, highly commended by President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Michael...
Read more

‘Sorry’ at anyNeill if Storey’s big funeral hurt anyone

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is great disagreement and controversy over the funeral of the republican who was well attended despite pandemic restrictions Deputy First Minister in Stormont Michelle...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY