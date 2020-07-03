Terrible explosion at Iran’s main nuclear plant

Tehran: A terrible explosion at a nuclear power plant in Iran has caused a partial fire, which has caused severe damage to the building.

According to the International News Agency, a mysterious explosion has taken place in Iran’s central nuclear plant, in the part of the factory where the new centrifuges were made. A fire broke out in this part of the building after the blast.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has also released a photo of the part of the nuclear plant that appears to be on fire but has not said anything about the damage caused by the explosion and fire.

Iranian officials say an investigation is underway to determine the nature and cause of the blast. There is also a risk of an element of terrorism, but nothing can be said definitively. The centrifuge unit of the nuclear plant was recently inaugurated.

It should be noted that the United States had accused Iran of building new centrifuges at the central nuclear plant that would be used to make atomic bombs and therefore imposed sanctions on Iran.