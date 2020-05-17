Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that ten more people with Covid-19 had died and 64 new cases of the disease were confirmed, the lowest number of new cases notified on any day since March 16, 62 days ago.

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it.

Earlier this afternoon the Department of Health announced in the afternoon that three others with Covid-19 had died.

64 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the afternoon this afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to date in Ireland to 28,471. 24,112 confirmed cases south of the border and 4,357 confirmed north of yesterday.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra), the number of fatalities exceeds 476 people.

There were 599 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 8 May. Deaths in hospital are largely taken into account by the Department of Health in the north.

The Health Service Executive revealed today that 2.4% of tests for Covid-19 now show a positive result, compared to 3.7% in early May, another indication of the success of the campaign to suppress coronary virus.

The HSE's Chief Executive, Paul Reid, said today that in 90% of cases, the process of testing a person and searching his contacts would take less than three days.

Reid said almost 98 people would get a test result within a maximum of two days.

The intensive care units are 54 people, compared to 80 people on the day of the introduction of the lock-in restrictions at the end of March and 160 people the most pressurized.

Meanwhile, in Spain today it was reported that 87 people with Covid-19 had died in the past day, the first time that there had been less than 100 deaths since the country was rationed.

In America, former president Barack Obama broke a habit when he criticized the way the nation's pandemic is being handled.

"Above all, it has finally come to light as a result of this pandemic that many of the people in charge do not know their care. Some of them are not even pretending to be in charge, ”said Obama while speaking to a group of students.

He was equally critical of the Trump regime in another speech he made to a group of school students.

"Doing something because it feels good, or it's the most convenient, or the easiest thing to do – that's the mindset of kids," said Obama.

"Sadly, many adults, if you could call them that – some of them with beautiful titles and important jobs – that's their attitude and that's why things are such a mess.

"I hope you choose to root for values ​​that are enduring, such as honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others."