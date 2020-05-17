Sunday, May 17, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it

Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that ten more people with Covid-19 had died and 64 new cases of the disease were confirmed, the lowest number of new cases notified on any day since March 16, 62 days ago.

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it.

Earlier this afternoon the Department of Health announced in the afternoon that three others with Covid-19 had died.

64 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the afternoon this afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to date in Ireland to 28,471. 24,112 confirmed cases south of the border and 4,357 confirmed north of yesterday.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra), the number of fatalities exceeds 476 people.

There were 599 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 8 May. Deaths in hospital are largely taken into account by the Department of Health in the north.

The Health Service Executive revealed today that 2.4% of tests for Covid-19 now show a positive result, compared to 3.7% in early May, another indication of the success of the campaign to suppress coronary virus.

The HSE's Chief Executive, Paul Reid, said today that in 90% of cases, the process of testing a person and searching his contacts would take less than three days.

Reid said almost 98 people would get a test result within a maximum of two days.

The intensive care units are 54 people, compared to 80 people on the day of the introduction of the lock-in restrictions at the end of March and 160 people the most pressurized.

Meanwhile, in Spain today it was reported that 87 people with Covid-19 had died in the past day, the first time that there had been less than 100 deaths since the country was rationed.

In America, former president Barack Obama broke a habit when he criticized the way the nation's pandemic is being handled.

"Above all, it has finally come to light as a result of this pandemic that many of the people in charge do not know their care. Some of them are not even pretending to be in charge, ”said Obama while speaking to a group of students.

He was equally critical of the Trump regime in another speech he made to a group of school students.

"Doing something because it feels good, or it's the most convenient, or the easiest thing to do – that's the mindset of kids," said Obama.

"Sadly, many adults, if you could call them that – some of them with beautiful titles and important jobs – that's their attitude and that's why things are such a mess.

"I hope you choose to root for values ​​that are enduring, such as honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others."

More Articles Like This

The annual Famine Commemoration

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The annual Great Famine commemoration took place in Dublin today. Near the statue of Edward Delaney on St. Stephen's Green, it was made. No members of...
Read more

Commemoration of the Dublin / Monaghan bombings

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Today the 1974 bombings in Dublin and Monaghan took place in 1974. Today, one of the relatives of those killed told RTÉ / TG4 News...
Read more

Former Minister of Education Gerard Brady following death

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Former Education Minister Gerard Brady has died. He was 83 years old. He was first elected to the Dáil as Fianna Fáil delegate in 1977. Gerard Brady...
Read more

'Requires more money for Irish and Gaeltacht'-de Spain

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain wants to lobby TDs locally for further investment in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht. He was...
Read more

'Be careful in the week ahead' – Minister Harris

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Health Minister Simon Harris said caution and caution should be exercised in the coming week when various business centers open tomorrow. Tomorrow is the first...
Read more

Further falling figures in the State for Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The number of people in hospitals in the country who have contracted the virus, or similar symptoms, is continuing to decline. The main hospitals were...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476...
Read more
Latest news

The annual Famine Commemoration

Brian Adam - 0
The annual Great Famine commemoration took place in Dublin today. Near the statue of Edward Delaney on St. Stephen's Green, it was made. No members of...
Read more
Smart World

Honor V30 Pro reaches 122 points in DxOMark

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most important companies when comparing cameras is DxOMark, which has established itself as a recognized benchmarking authority for mobile photography and...
Read more
Smart World

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

Brian Adam - 0
Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take a break from time to...
Read more
Smart World

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

Brian Adam - 0
YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The...
Read more
Smart World

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more
Latest news

Commemoration of the Dublin / Monaghan bombings

Brian Adam - 0
Today the 1974 bombings in Dublin and Monaghan took place in 1974. Today, one of the relatives of those killed told RTÉ / TG4 News...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY