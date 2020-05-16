Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of ten others who had Covid-19, the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day in more than six weeks.

It was also announced this afternoon that 84% of people who had Covid-19 had recovered.

By midnight last Sunday, 17,877 of the 23,087 people diagnosed with the disease had recovered at home.

A further 1,593 people, or 6.9%, were admitted to hospital.

At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it.

One person from the south who was previously given the Covid-19 as a death penalty has now confirmed that this was not the case.

Earlier this afternoon, the Department of Health in the North announced the deaths of two others with Covid-19.

159 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health south this afternoon, bringing to 27, 654 cases of Covid-19 disease so far diagnosed in Ireland, 23,294 cases south of the border and 4,253 cases in the north.

Additional information was also provided this afternoon on people with the disease and other health problems.

Of these 15,450 people, 53% had at least one other illness. Chronic heart disease was the most common illness for patients, as did 15%; 11% had chronic respiratory disease and 6% had diabetes.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 941 of the 1,497 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 818 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes.

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

68.1% of Covid-19 deaths notified in the past week related to nursing homes and other care centers.

Nursing homes accounted for 64.2% of all deaths notified to date.

This means that the percentage of deaths in the past week from nursing homes has been much higher than the deaths experienced since the outbreak.

There were 64 people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units this morning, compared with 71 people yesterday.

The number of patients in ICU today is the smallest in intensive care units any day since the strict locking restrictions came into effect at the end of March.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said in the afternoon that he was optimistic that the release of the severe locking restrictions could begin next Monday, as planned.

"I would encourage everyone to practice the behaviors we all have to adhere to – respiratory good manners, physical exhaustion and hand washing. At this time as we consider easing the restrictions, this good behavior will become more important, ”said Dr Holohan.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 23,144 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Sunday: