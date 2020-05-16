Saturday, May 16, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of ten others who had Covid-19, the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day in more than six weeks.

It was also announced this afternoon that 84% of people who had Covid-19 had recovered.

By midnight last Sunday, 17,877 of the 23,087 people diagnosed with the disease had recovered at home.

A further 1,593 people, or 6.9%, were admitted to hospital.

At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it.

One person from the south who was previously given the Covid-19 as a death penalty has now confirmed that this was not the case.

Earlier this afternoon, the Department of Health in the North announced the deaths of two others with Covid-19.

159 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health south this afternoon, bringing to 27, 654 cases of Covid-19 disease so far diagnosed in Ireland, 23,294 cases south of the border and 4,253 cases in the north.

Additional information was also provided this afternoon on people with the disease and other health problems.

Of these 15,450 people, 53% had at least one other illness. Chronic heart disease was the most common illness for patients, as did 15%; 11% had chronic respiratory disease and 6% had diabetes.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 941 of the 1,497 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 818 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes.

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

68.1% of Covid-19 deaths notified in the past week related to nursing homes and other care centers.

Nursing homes accounted for 64.2% of all deaths notified to date.

This means that the percentage of deaths in the past week from nursing homes has been much higher than the deaths experienced since the outbreak.

There were 64 people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units this morning, compared with 71 people yesterday.

The number of patients in ICU today is the smallest in intensive care units any day since the strict locking restrictions came into effect at the end of March.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said in the afternoon that he was optimistic that the release of the severe locking restrictions could begin next Monday, as planned.

"I would encourage everyone to practice the behaviors we all have to adhere to – respiratory good manners, physical exhaustion and hand washing. At this time as we consider easing the restrictions, this good behavior will become more important, ”said Dr Holohan.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 23,144 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Sunday:

  • 43% of cases were male and 57% female
  • The median age of patients was 48 years
  • 3, o50 people were cared for in hospital, 13%
  • Of these, 389 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 6,997 cases
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases with 11,242 cases, or 49%, Kildare was second, with 1,334 cases, or 6%, while Cork was third with 1,238 cases, or 5%
  • There were 402 cases in County Galway (1.74%), 305 cases in County Kerry (1.32%), 472 cases in Donegal (2.04%), 144 cases in Waterford (0.6%) and 769 cases was in county Meath (3.32%)
  • Dissemination in the community accounted for 60% of cases, close contact with another patient, 37% and travel abroad accounted for 3%.

More Articles Like This

Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash. According to the...
Read more

Skellig Michael closed for 2020 because of Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Skellig Michael Heritage Center off south Kerry is set to remain closed to visitors in 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19. This notice has been...
Read more

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 continues to fall

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It is said that the number of patients in the hospital with Covid-19 is declining. 688 patients were in hospital last night. Of these, 390 cases...
Read more

President of Ireland to attend announcing the overall winner of Glór na nGael Competition

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The overall winner of the Glór na nGael competition will be announced on a special program which will be broadcast live on Facebook Glór...
Read more

Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Arracht has been highly commended and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival ...
Read more

European countries gradually easing Covid-19 restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Countries in continental Europe are gradually easing the restrictions associated with preventing the spread of Covid-19. However, it is clear that they are also practicing...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449...
Read more
Techology

How to force password change in Windows 10 every few days

Brian Adam - 0
Security is something very important nowadays, that's why in Windows 10 we find a lot of settings that allow us to configure system security....
Read more
Latest news

Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Brian Adam - 0
Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash. According to the...
Read more
Latest news

Skellig Michael closed for 2020 because of Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Skellig Michael Heritage Center off south Kerry is set to remain closed to visitors in 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19. This notice has been...
Read more
Latest news

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 continues to fall

Brian Adam - 0
It is said that the number of patients in the hospital with Covid-19 is declining. 688 patients were in hospital last night. Of these, 390 cases...
Read more
Latest news

President of Ireland to attend announcing the overall winner of Glór na nGael Competition

Brian Adam - 0
The overall winner of the Glór na nGael competition will be announced on a special program which will be broadcast live on Facebook Glór...
Read more
Latest news

Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

Brian Adam - 0
Arracht has been highly commended and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY