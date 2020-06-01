Tech NewsApps
Ten backgrounds for video calls, or the computer, recommended by Airbnb

By Brian Adam
During quarantine we have become accustomed to using the video conferencing tools that have been imposed on us from work and, although at first, we doubted which buttons to touch “so as not to spoil anything”, over the weeks we have become complete experts who know how to put things on and off, or fine-tune every last function to make our faces look much smoother and softer.

And one of those options that have proliferated is that of changing the background of the video conference using an image that we can download from the internet, or choose from those that offer Zoom, Skype, etc. Well, Airbnb, which knows a lot about unforgettable and exotic places in the world, has put ten video call backgrounds (or for the computer desktop) within our reach, in case we want to use them.

The best views in the world?

With such an extensive catalogue of houses all over the planet, it is normal that you can make a compilation of those that have the best views. Further, there are them of all kinds, sizes and landscapes, with one that, in our opinion, surpasses any other you can imagine. It corresponds to the opening photograph of this article, which belongs to a camp in the heights, in Urubamba (Peru), where some “glass pods” placed on the tops of the mountain offer incredible views of the Sacred Valley of Cuzco.

Airbnb wallpapers and video calls.

But it is not the only one that will leave us with our mouths open, wanting to visit them when the world confinement ends and the coronavirus is history. You also have the Bamboo House -which you can see just above- which is in Bali (Indonesia), and which is a five-story treehouse surrounded by incomparable natural surroundings. Imagine for a moment that you put that fund to a work meeting that is beginning to be a bum … the same you change the dynamics and the talk is redirected towards how beautiful that place is.

To download all these funds that Airbnb offers only you have to access this link and choose the one you like the most. According to the photograph you want to download, you will have to click on the icon that appears in the upper right of each one of them. It does not have 4K quality, but they will serve you on a computer with a FullHD 1080p monitor, which is not bad either. You have more images from France, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, USA, Cuba, Denmark and New Zealand.

