Ten 90s cult to be rediscovered in 2020

The 90s, the years of 2Pac and Nirvana, by Agassi and Roberto Baggio, but also years in which the cinema (especially the independent one and the B-Movies) gave us films that were perhaps not immediately understood, but which over time have proven to have left an imperishable mark in the seventh art, of having changed everything, becoming a social icon, a generational symbol. Many unforgettable characters, then transformed into extremely recognizable figures everywhere, really entering the collective world imagination. Capable, therefore, of elevating the 90s from a filmic point of view.

So let’s go and (re) find out ten Cult Movies of the last decade of the twentieth century.

Ghost Dog

Released in 1999 e directed by Jim Jarmusch, Ghost Dog is one of the best noir films of the last thirty years, closely connected to the beautiful Samourai of Melville and to a lesser extent also to Branded to Kill by Suzuki.

The silent and sad Forest Whitaker inhabits the roofs of New Jersey, between pigeons and concrete, where he works as an assassin on behalf of a small local boss who saved his life, named Louie.

Faithful to the Samurai code and the Hagakure, with only a French ice cream maker and a little girl as friends, he will go down the warpath when Louie’s clan tries to eliminate him treacherously.

The poetic film, refined, with very thick hip-hop and rap soundtrack, it is crossed by a profound melancholy and despair, and together with a poignant beauty, which coexists with action scenes worthy of Hong Kong cinema.

Tremors

Among the most original films and loved by millennials, When Tremors came out in 1990 it was a big surprise, a B-Movie that garnered critical acclaim and audiences and launched Kevin Bacon’s career.

Mix between science fiction, horror, buddy comedy without policemen, who paid homage to the great sci-fi classics of the 50s and 60s, Tremors it featured two modern and bungling cowboys, in a desert Nevada where huge primordial worms were awakened that began to sow terror and death in the region.

Ron Underwood’s first film, in addition to boasting excellent special effects and a good rhythm, guaranteed laughter and fright, he connected to The shark of Spielberg and the western cinema that was: the small town, the wandering knights, the “monsters” that besieged it.

The army of darkness

The third chapter of the saga The House, directed by Sam Raimi, The army of darkness it’s one of the funniest, most imaginative and irreverent movies of the 90s.

Imitated, quoted, still a point of reference, he always had Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) as the protagonist, catapulted in a 14th century very sui generis, between witchcraft, superstition and presences that more than dark will prove to be amusing and insane.

Deconstruction and parody of multiple cinematographic genres (from peplum to fantasy, from western to horror) The army of darkness was initially poorly understood by critics, but over the years it has been reevaluated in his brilliant mix of Lovecraft, the Arcturian cycle, Flash Gordon, Romero and whoever has more.

Léon

A film that combines the love for the action and the extreme characters of American cinema with the times and sophistication of French noir cinema. Léon by Luc Besson shows us the strange and curious relationship between a methodical and lonely killer (a great Jean Reno) and a resolute and thirsty revenge thirteen-year old (the novice Natalie Portman), against the corrupt policemen led by the mad Stansfield (an anthology Gary Oldman) who they massacred her family.

Set in a New York portrayed completely different from the past, Léon is the French director’s masterpiece, one of the most original and intense action ever, focused on the relationship between two survivors, between the master and his apprentice by chance.

With absolutely fantastic action scenes, however, he lives on the delicate and poetic balance between the assassin and the orphan who gradually falls in love with him in a disturbing and courtly way.

Life to the fullest

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, A life to the fullest, while failing at the box office, it was unanimously praised by critics, for its absolutely fantastic style and for the unpredictable, creative screenplay, which guided the viewer in an odyssey of violent, scratchy and dynamic amorality.

With spectacular action scenes, fantastic dialogues and a cast that included Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman and Samuel L. Jackson, the film marked an aesthetic and thematic turn, engaging both the Tarantine revolution and Scott’s style.

He exalted the pulp and citations dimension, the strongly characterized characters, the second the frenetic and captivating style, among the most influential of the last thirty years; paying homage to spaghetti westerns, hard-boiled and gangster movies, A life to the fullest is considered one of the greatest American movies of the 90s.

The 13th Warrior

One of the most memorable box office flops of all time, based on a beautiful novel by Michael Crichton (in which the author joined the Beowulf saga with the fantasy world), Over the years the 13th Warrior has become a cult, and is rightly considered today a film of great beauty, where epic and rhythm reign supreme.

Set just before the year 1000, the cultured and curious Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan (a Banderas in great shape), who finds himself embroiled in a rescue expedition consisting of twelve Viking warriors, led by the brave Buliwyf (Vladimir Kulich), in charge of rescuing the lands of Hrotgar, besieged by mysterious monsters that sow death and horror with the fall of the fog.

It will be the beginning of a great adventure, which director John McTiernan made memorable thanks to the abundant dose of violence, irony, bloody battles, with a flawless photograph of Peter Menzies Jr. and a Jerry Goldsmith soundtrack that has become legend. Often horror as only Norse sagas can be, offers a somewhat epic final battle.

Dark City

Alex Proyas in 1998 directs a strange science fiction film, scripted together with David Goyer and Lem Dobbs, set in a dark, treacherous and gothic city, in which a man with an amnesia moves that slowly leaves room for the awareness of being inside a huge trap.

Fantastic in scenography and photography, with a rich and spot-on cast, Dark City is one of the most complex, profound and influential films of the turn of the century, a black and elegant fairy tale that is linked to Plato’s Myth of the cave, to Lang’s German expressionism, to the noir cinema, to Terry Gilliam and to Japanese manga.

Rufus Sewell, Jennifer Connelly, William Hurt, Kiefer Sutherland and Richard O’Brien move within an elusive and dystopian maze, in which reality and fiction, identity and fantasy are one. The reference point for the Matrix trilogy, Dark City is among the films that made history.

The Raven

Visual and conceptual masterpiece wonderfully directed by Alex Proyas, The Raven he brought to the cinema the character conceived by James O’Barr, one of the most famous “superheroes” of all time.

The murky and magnificent photography of Dariusz Wolski, the monumental rock and metal soundtrack, the screenplay by David J. Schow and John Shirley, the extraordinary performance of Brandon Lee, his tragic death on the set … all this created a cinematographic myth still alive today.

The story of Eric Draven, his return from the world of the dead to avenge his girlfriend Shelly, the crow who guides him and accompanies him in his spiral of angry revenge: all this is still an undisputed symbol today.

Detroit became a mix between a glamorous Sin City rock and gore and an even more ghostly and dangerous Gotham, the scene of a courtly, dark drama, where the ode to lost love merged with the action, with the dimension of a dream decadent post-punk. A generational cult that still amazes for originality and refinement.

Clerks

Among the most popular comedies of the 90s, Kevin Smith’s Clerks occupies a very special place. Symbol of the independent film par excellence, shot for just over $ 25,000, it garnered a critical acclaim and sensational audience, proposing a narrative process populated by failed young people and slackers, trapped in a “Jet Market” where Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Jeff (Randal Graves) spent time talking about their lives and fears, chased by absurd and hilarious events.

Between revelations, unexpected events and absurdities, the film won the International Critics Week Award in Cannes and he was greeted for what he was: a desperate portrait of the American youth of those years, condemned to provincial life, to become part of that middle class in constant turmoil, to give up dreams, friends and loves for a meagre and boring future.

With fantastic dialogues, sheepish but irresistible gags, Clerks started an imaginary universe (the View Askewniverse) which showed both the failure of Generation X and the defeat of the values ​​of careerist and materialist America. Here the review of Jay and Silent Bob – return to Hollywood, the last “chapter” of the series.

The Great Lebowski

Needless to turn around, the great Lebowski is one of the cult par excellence. Initially welcomed in a lukewarm way by critics and audiences, today a universal heritage, a perfect example of that cinematographic craftsmanship that has given the cinema unforgettable masterpieces.

The Coen brothers wrote and directed (only Joel was actually the director) a film which, in addition to being linked to Chandler and the westerns, was a tribute to pop culture, to the chaotic and arrogant Los Angeles, to the States of the 70s, and it went exactly in contrast to the American dream, it described lost humanity, ridiculous but full of feelings.

Jeff Bridges and John Goodman were the pillars of a narrative process populated by fantastic characters, with jokes that have become a legend and a vein of melancholy that raised the character of Drugo to a myth, a joyful but never domineering loser, in a universe halfway between dream and reality.

A myth, inimitable film, which perhaps represents the true legacy of the Coens, The great Lebowski was also a hymn to everyday life, in an era of comically epic and smashing blockbusters.