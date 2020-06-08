In Limerick city, a temporary hospital is being located on the university's sports site there.

The center is intended to relieve patients recovering from coronary virus.

The center will also provide relief to University Hospital Limerick, so that the health crisis does not cause overcrowding.

It will provide relief to patients and University Hospital Limerick

The hospital has 68 beds.

It will be available until September.

'It could be kept open until November if necessary' said Professor Paul Burke, Chief Academic Officer of the University of Limerick Hospital Group.