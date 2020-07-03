 sd
Latest news
Updated:

Telephone contracts, surprise repayments after 15 years: it’s not an Italian story

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Telephone contracts, surprise repayments after 15 years: it's not an Italian story

Think of finding yourself, completely by surprise and after losing all hope, the reimbursement relating to a telephone contract dating back to 2005. Well, this is what has happened to some people recently.

In fact, according to what reported by the BBC, O2, one of the main telephone operators in the United Kingdom, recognized a billing problem dating back to several years ago, which had resulted in a double charge to those who changed operators in that time.

The people involved had now “put their heart in peace”, after 15 years, except seeing themselves recently delivered home a refund letter, published on Twitter by one of the users involved. O2 confirmed the incident, without however specifying in detail the reason that had caused that error. In any case, there are those who claim to have received a refund of just £ 2 (4% interest) from Telefonica, while another user said he received £ 127.

In short, we are faced with a certain curious story, which at times appears almost grotesque, but which at least has made the reimbursements to users arrive. In Italy, on the other hand, several operators have recently been fined by AGCOM for not having complied with some refund circulars. We can say that today it is not an Italian story?

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Types of virus on a GAA player in Co. Donegal

Latest news Brian Adam -
A sub-association of the Gaelic Athletic Association in South Donegal has confirmed that one of its players has symptoms of the coronary virus. The...
Read more

'Important schools open at the end of August'-Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Michael Martin said that it is important that schools are open as normal at the end of August. 'The Taoiseach says' the rules set...
Read more

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Latest news Brian Adam -
Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be sentenced to death on August...
Read more

Sinn Féin leader speaking about funeral controversy

Latest news Brian Adam -
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has spoken about the controversy that the big funeral in North has drawn during the Covid-19 crisis. She said...
Read more

Draft agreed plan on reducing the implications of Brexit

Latest news Brian Adam -
A draft plan has been agreed between Ireland and the European Union with a view to reducing the implications of Brexit on this country. It...
Read more

Beaches and parks in Abu Dhabi open today

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Abu Dhabi: The UAE state of Abu Dhabi is set to open some parks and beach resorts from today, but those entering will need...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY