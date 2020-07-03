Telephone contracts, surprise repayments after 15 years: it’s not an Italian story

Think of finding yourself, completely by surprise and after losing all hope, the reimbursement relating to a telephone contract dating back to 2005. Well, this is what has happened to some people recently.

In fact, according to what reported by the BBC, O2, one of the main telephone operators in the United Kingdom, recognized a billing problem dating back to several years ago, which had resulted in a double charge to those who changed operators in that time.

The people involved had now “put their heart in peace”, after 15 years, except seeing themselves recently delivered home a refund letter, published on Twitter by one of the users involved. O2 confirmed the incident, without however specifying in detail the reason that had caused that error. In any case, there are those who claim to have received a refund of just £ 2 (4% interest) from Telefonica, while another user said he received £ 127.

In short, we are faced with a certain curious story, which at times appears almost grotesque, but which at least has made the reimbursements to users arrive. In Italy, on the other hand, several operators have recently been fined by AGCOM for not having complied with some refund circulars. We can say that today it is not an Italian story?