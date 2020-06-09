'Technology is capable of running the O'Riada Cup, but would not be comparable for years' – Director of the Oireachtas

Oireachtas na Gaeilge says that the major Irish language festival had to be canceled this year because social segregation could not be implemented during the festival

Liam Ó Maolaodha also confirmed that the main sean-nós competition, Corn Uí Riada, or any of the other competitions, would not be running without an audience or a reduced audience this year.

Oireachtas directors intend to broadcast some content online, on TV and radio during Oireachtas time, but the competitions will not be among these.

“Singing and dancing in front of an audience is an important aspect of the competition. Technologically the competitions could be run but it would not be comparable for years, ”said Liam Ó Maolaodha.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge was supposed to be part of Galway 2020, but it was announced yesterday morning that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be the festival that thousands of Gaels attend every year.

Although the organization had previously said that it had until the first of August at the latest to decide on the future of the festival, Liam Ó Maolaodha, Director of the Oireachtas, told Report.ie that the decision was taken this week as it was clear that the restrictions in place due to the coronary virus had remained "unchanged".

"Social separation in particular, whether one or two meters, is one of our main challenges. It's something that couldn't be implemented at an event like Oireachtas na Samhna.

"All the other festivals around the country, including the Electric Picnic, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and the Plowing Festival, have all been canceled," said Molony.

Liam Molony said there would be "no way" that this year's Oireachtas festival could be held.

"Having weighed and measured everything, and studied the government's advice, there is no way we could run the Oireachtas, as we understand it, and pull together a great crowd."

He added that there was "no certainty" either that people would come to the festival this year and even if they might not be able to apply social exclusion.

The Oireachtas Director said that alternatives to running the festival were discussed, including deferring the festival until February next year, but that this was too difficult.

“Sadly, the beginning of next year has the same uncertainty. To run two festivals in one year would be very complex in terms of state support and sponsorship. There would also be difficulties in the competitions: could there be two Corn Uí Riada winners?

"Ultimately, we decided to cancel the festival and focus on Oireachtas 2021," he said.

Oireachtas na Samhna will be held in Killarney in 2021 and 2022 "as planned" and Oireachtas na Gaeilge has agreed "in principle" with Galway City Council that the 2023 festival will be held in Galway.

Liam Ó Maolaodha said that the festival could not be held in Galway other than Killarney next year as it had already been agreed that this would be in Kerry.

Further concerts are planned in November for one of this year's major Oireachtas venues, Leisureland in Salthill, and Ó Maolaodha says that "one element" of the festival could be held there.

But this would be a simple replacement for the brush and it was not the same as running the Oireachtas na Samhna Festival.

There is also continuing skepticism about other Oireachtas events that have been "swamped" by the pandemic. These events include Street Feasts and # Parkrunabú.

It is intended to continue running other Oireachtas events, Oireachtas Literary Competitions, Culture Night, the Publishing Awards and the Communications Awards.